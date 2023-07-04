Tries galore on day two of Craven Week action

By Sports Reporter

The Leopards, Griffons, Golden Lions and Blue Bulls recorded big wins on day two of the SA Rugby U-18 Craven Week at Outeniqua Park in George.

The Leopards proved too strong for Griquas in the opening fixture of the day.

After leading 12-7 at half-time, the Leopards kicked on to score 34 unanswered points in the second stanza – and seven tries in all. Wing Lebogang Wageng touched down twice for the side from the North West.

ALSO READ: EP stun Free State as Craven Week begins with a bang

The next match between the Griffons and Limpopo Blue Bulls followed a similar pattern.

The team from the far north of the country actually led 17-10 at the break, before the Northern Free Staters fired back to claim an emphatic 43-22 win.

Nine-try Lions

The Lions delivered a dominant showing in their 55-29 victory over the Pumas. Hooker Esethu Mnebelele as well as backs Kelvin van Wyk and Caleb Lombard scored two tries apiece, with the side from Gauteng crossing the line nine times overall.

In the final game of the day, the Blue Bulls scored six tries in their 40-5 win against Border. Hooker Shaun Schürmann and loose forward Luann Olivier both bagged braces for the Bulls.

The Craven Week action will continue on Wednesday morning, with the Valke tackling South Western Districts in the first clash at 10.30am. The action culminates at 3pm when Western Province tackle the Sharks.

Day two results

Leopards v Griquas

Leopards 46 (12) – Tries: Carlo van Wijk, Renier Rall, Hennoh Visser, Collin Pereira, Lebogang Wageng (2), Lorenzo Snyers. Conversions: Leonard Bevan (4). Penalty goal: Jaden Meyer

Griquas 7 (7) – Tries: Damian McClean. Conversion: Elridge Jack

Griffons v Limpopo

Griffons 43 (10) – Tries: Heinrich Loubser, Ethan Jones, Fano Linde, Charlten Basson, Andi Mentz, Penalty try. Conversions: Nalie Kiewet, Pasco Mokoena (3). Penalty goal: Kiewet

Limpopo Blue Bulls 22 (17) – Tries: Gerdro Grobler, Mahlatse Semosa, Hope Seyaga. Conversions: Wian Terblanche (2). Penalty goal: Terblanche

Lions v Pumas

Golden Lions 55 (29) – Tries: Esethu Mnebelele (2), Thandolwethu Biyela, Daylon Myners, Kelvin van Wyk (2), Caleb Lombard (2), Khuti Rasivhaga. Conversions: Myners (3), JT Kapank (2).

Pumas 29 (10) – Tries: Corneluis Lottering, Fumani Chauke, Ryan Venter, Sifiso Nhleko. Conversions: Zander Erasmus (3). Penalty goal: Erasmus

Blue Bulls v Border

Blue Bulls 40 (14) – Tries: Shaun Schürmann (2), Luann Olivier (2), Divan Brits, Brooklyn Newman. Conversions: Nicallen Gabrielsen (5)

Border 5 (5) – Tries: Dewan du Preez.

Day three fixtures

10.30am: Valke v South Western Districts

12.00pm: Western Province XV v Free State

1.30pm: Eastern Province v Boland

3pm: Western Province v Sharks