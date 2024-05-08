Lock Ruan Vermaak extends Bulls stay for three more years

Bulls lock Ruan Vermaak has extended his stay at the franchise until 2027. Picture: by Gordon Arons/Gallo Images)

Bulls lock Ruan Vermaak says extending his deal with the Pretoria franchise until 2027 was an easy decision to make because of the project they are working towards.

Vermaak joins a list of players that have recently signed long-term deals who the union believe will anchor the team in the future when they come of age.

Some of the players that have signed extensions include prop Gerhard Steenekamp, loose forward Mpilo Gumede, and hookers Jan-Hendrick Wessels and Johan Grobbelaar.

With 41 club appearances since arriving in mid-2022 from Japanese side, the Red Hurricanes, Vermaak has grown in stature at the Bulls. That made it easy for the former Junior Springbok forward to extend his stay at Loftus Versfeld for a further three years having arrived on an initial three-year deal.

‘Something special going on’

Vermaak said the decision was very easy because there is something special that is brewing at Loftus under the guidance of the director of rugby, Jake White.

“I honestly think we have something special going on and I just want to be a part of it,” Vermaak told the Bulls media team.

“I think we can achieve great things in the next couple of years. When the opportunity came to be a part of that, it was an easy decision for me.

“The brotherhood that is forming is quite special and everyone is driven to be successful and that brings out the best out of everyone,” he said.

Springboks dream

The 26-year-old, who stands at a towering 2m, said he believed that staying in South Africa was the best option for the development of his rugby career and family.

“Having been abroad for two years made me realise how important it is to stay close to family,” Vermaak said.

“South African culture and our way of living was also something that I really missed when I was overseas and now I am at that stage where I am comfortable that South Africa is the best place to play my rugby.

“And I want to give myself the best possible opportunity to maybe get the chance to wear the green and gold jersey and one day play for the Springboks,” he said.