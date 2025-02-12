‘Sometimes the easiest kicks are the hardest’: Chamberlain weighs in on Cape Town misses

Bulls flyhalf Boeta Chamberlain has weighed in on the seven missed kicks during the north-south derby in Cape Town.

Joseph Dweba consoles Clayton Blommetjies after he missed the winning kick in the north-south derby. Picture: Cole Cruickshank/Gallo Images

Sometimes the pressure you absorb as a kick-taker can affect your concentration and cause you to miss what should be a straightforward kick.

This is what Bulls flyhalf Boeta Chamberlain told the media when asked about the error-strewn affair that highlighted the Bulls and Stormers north-south derby in the United Rugby Championship in Cape Town last Saturday.

The Bulls won the match 33–32 but the main kickers from each team (David Kriel for Bulls and Jurie Matthee for Stormers) each missed three kicks – some of them easy.

The cherry on the cake was Stormers replacement back Clayton Blommetjies missing the winning shot less than a minute from time that proved to be the difference.

This was another relatively easy kick and Blommetjies could be seen after the game sitting on the bench with his face in his hands, clearly distraught.

‘Everyone expects you to get it over’

Chamberlain, who has been playing from the bench recently after his own less-than-perfect form kicking for posts after Johan Goosen’s injury, weighed in on the game.

He said while Loftus is the best place to kick the ball, conditions can make it very difficult elsewhere. Plus there are psychological factors involved.

“The ball travels further at Loftus and the wind doesn’t have such a big factor,” he said.

“The wind was falling [in Cape Town]. It is also not a ground you are so familiar with [as a visitor].

“I think it was just a lack of concentration in the moment, of expecting to get that kick over because it’s such a straightforward kick. It’s normally the easiest that are the hardest kicks because everyone expects you to get it over.”

Referring to his own kicking game, Chamberlain said he does not miss on purpose.

“I believe I have big match temperament but in the process of putting the ball down and stepping back, there’s such a small margin for error.

“It can depend on a lot of things. But in the moment you either get it or your don’t. It has nothing to do with my preparation or anything like that.”

Chamberlain finds his love for rugby again at the Bulls

The 25-year-old has scored 54 points in nine games for the Bulls since moving from the Sharks last season.

While not perfect, he said he was in a better place mentally than he was a year ago thanks to his coaches and the players at the Bulls.

“They made me feel comfortable straight away. They put their trust in me from the word go.

“There was no funny business about being the ‘new kid on the block’. It’s a major thank you to the guys around me for making it possible and making me feel welcome so I can enjoy my game again.”

He especially thanked assistant coach Chris Rossouw, who has imparted much after his own career as a flyhalf.