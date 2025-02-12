Frans Malherbe ready for special 150th Stormers game

Malherbe will be making his 150th appearance for the Stormers, after making his debut for the Cape side back in 2011.

Stormers prop Frans Malherbe looks to make an offload during their URC derby against the Bulls at the Cape Town Stadium over the past weekend. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Stormers and Springbok legend Frans Malherbe is set to play his 150th game for the union when they front up against the Lions in their United Rugby Championship (URC) derby at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon.

Malherbe made his Stormers debut back in 2011 and has since kicked on to an incredible career for both his franchise and the Springboks, that has included two World Cups and a URC title among other major awards.

He is the most capped Stormers player in history and admitted that it has been a wonderful career so far, but that he didn’t think he would still be where it all started, having attended Paarl Boys High and made his way through the Western Province youth system.

“No I didn’t think so (making his 150th Stormers appearance). I have made some awesome memories with this team, teammates and former teammates since then,” said Malherbe in a Stormers press conference on Tuesday.

“First of all you can’t compare it to other stuff. There is no comparison between other achievements. There is a fine line of feeling very proud and then actually focusing on the game.

“In a good positive way it is just another game because if you make it about yourself and the milestone you might fall into a trap of not focusing on the game, the process and outcome. But it is very special and I feel very honoured.”

No Kitshoff

It will be unfortunate that Malherbe won’t be able to celebrate the milestone with his good friend and teammate Steven Kitshoff, who is recovering from neck fusion surgery, with both having shared many memories for the Stormers and Springboks over the years.

“I feel for Kitsie. I would have loved for him to be out there on the field with me. But the same goes for a lot of the guys that I have played with. On the flip side of the coin it’s going to be awesome to have the guys next to me who I play with now,” said Malherbe.

“So yes I feel for Kitsie that he is not playing now. But there are guys that I have played with before him that are also very special to me and the guys that I play with now as well. So luckily I don’t get to choose (who plays).”

The 33-year-old is heading into the twilight of his career, but was asked if he might play his 200th game for the Stormers one day, with him saying: “Let’s see hey. I can’t promise anything but jeez that would be amazing.”

It will also be a special occasion playing his landmark game at one of the country’s most historic stadiums in Ellis Park.

“It’s an iconic stadium and will be a very tough game. So I am just trying to focus on the game and not on the milestone. But I am pretty sure it will be an awesome game,” said Malherbe.