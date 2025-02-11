Sharks’ 9-10 combination: Dilemma or good problem?

John Plumtree has expressed his desire in the past not to break up the Hendrikse brothers combination as the Sharks halfback pair.

Not so much a dilemma as a good problem to have, the Sharks have been spoilt for choice in their halfback pairing since the return from injury of Springbok scrumhalf Grant Williams.

Brothers Jaden and Jordan Hendrikse have lit up the scene this season after a couple of years in franchise and international rugby – Jaden more so.

Jaden received much game time while Williams was out injured and the quick feeds, kick-and-chases and clever plays he created with his brother drew praise from Sharks head coach John Plumtree in January, who refused to break their combination ahead of the challenge of keeping France and Toulouse star Antoine Dupont quiet at scrumhalf in the Champions Cup clash a few weeks ago.

Then there’s Siya Masuku, who at 28 is the oldest of the group, though he has not yet received a Springbok call-up like the others.

He has been quietly dependable in his kicking and has put in some solid runs and tackles during a tough period for the Sharks. He was also the man who guided the team to Challenge Cup glory last season.

Yet it was Jordan Hendrikse who stepped in to slot home all six of his conversions against Cardiff in the team’s last URC match at the end of last month and help end the Sharks’ three-game losing streak.

How it could look

When the Sharks next play, against the Bulls in their second United Rugby Championship local derby of the season this weekend, you would expect Jordan to move to fullback while Aphelele Fassi is injured and Hakeem Kunene is still on his three-week ban for a dangerous tackle against Bordeaux Bègles.

That would leave the flyhalf spot open for Masuku. A tough decision awaits Plumtree, but possibly even more challenging is the choice that has to be made at scrumhalf — does the coach go with Jaden Hendrikse or Williams as his starter at Loftus?

Jaden is in good form but Williams ran well against Cardiff and will be eager to put in a good performance again. He’s also got something of an X-factor about him.

Plumtree is set to name his matchday squad later this week for the trip to Pretoria this weekend.

The Sharks are currently in fourth place on the URC log.