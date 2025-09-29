Bulls boss Ackermann calls for improvement ahead of Leinster’s visit to Loftus

The Bulls face a tricky second match against a wounded Leinster, after opening their campaign with a nervy bonus point win over Ospreys.

New Bulls coach Johan Ackermann was satisfied with his team’s start to the United Rugby Championship (URC) season, but wants to see big improvements ahead of defending champions Leinster visiting Loftus for their second match this coming weekend.

The Bulls opened their campaign with a high-scoring come-from-behind 53-40 win over Ospreys over the past weekend, thanks to a strong second half showing that helped them recover from 26-19 down at the break.

Although they secured a bonus point and racked up a half century of points, the Bulls will be displeased with their start, that saw them go down two tries early, and having shipped 40 points at home against a team they were expected to comfortably overcome.

The Bulls are missing their Springbok contingent, and they are dealing with injuries to star players as well, so it must be taken in context, but Ackermann said he has confidence in the current playing group and that he believes they can perform better.

“I have a lot of faith in this playing group, but we must improve because other teams will get better as the season progresses. Some of the tries scored against us were just too easy,” explained Ackermann.

“Against stronger opponents, we won’t score this many ourselves, and then we’ll end up on the wrong side of the results. We have the ability to fix things and compete against the best.

“We must just work harder. But it’s important to enjoy this victory and not take it for granted. I am very proud of every player.”

First game

Ackermann added that it was only the first game of the season, with a number of new combinations playing together, and that although their set piece was a highlight, there were plenty of things to work on ahead of their game against the Irish giants.

“Our set piece was good, but apart from that, things went wrong when the ball was in play, on both sides,” said Ackermann.

“It was challenging because the 23 players who played haven’t trained together, and there were always disruptions, whether through injuries or players being unavailable due to the Currie Cup.

“The positive is that many of the combinations will improve, and the match fitness will come. You will always be happy with a win, you cannot take that for granted. It is better to win and not play well than to lose.”

The Bulls will be eager to utilise their home ground advantage one more time, and get a win over Leinster, who will be looking to respond themselves after being trounced by the Stormers, with the Highveld team then heading on a three game tour after.