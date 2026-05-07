Bulls working to get play-off ready

Attack coach Neil de Bruin hopes his side are ready for play-offs but said they need to work on discipline and decision-making in attack.

Bulls attack coach Neil de Bruin said he hopes his side are at a level where they can win play-off matches, but there is still work to be done in a few key areas.

The Pretoria side face bottom-of-the-table Zebre on Saturday (kick-off 1.45pm) and 13th-ranked Benetton next week, in their final league phase games before the United Rugby Championship play-offs starting at the end of the month.

The Bulls have never failed to reach the play-offs, and have finished as runners-up three times to Stormers, Glasgow Warriors, and Leinster.

Now, they are seventh on the log and, after two away wins, return to Loftus Versfeld for their final two matches.

They are expected not only to secure a top-eight finish but also to challenge for a place in the top four, with the teams above them facing tougher fixtures.

Bulls work on discipline

The games against Zebre and Benetton are chances for the Bulls to fine-tune key areas.

“I think our discipline at key moments definitely is something we’re working hard on,” the Bulls attack coach said, referring to yellow cards received during their matches against Scarlets and Munster in recent weeks.

“On the attacking side, getting the balance right between keeping the ball when it’s needed and throwing it when it’s on.

“We haven’t been completely on the mark with that over the last couple of games. Those will definitely cost you.”

‘I love it when we defend well’

De Bruin said poor defence let the Bulls down in the early season, as seen in their seven-match losing streak.

Still, he said attack and defence should not always be considered independently. A game plan based on either kicking or retaining possession can stretch or consolidate a team’s defence.

The Bulls had looked at not having too much of one or the other.

“It’s a combined effort. So we’ve been defending really well over the last couple of weeks, and that has given us the ability to score tries off the back of it.

“Johan [Ackermann] needs massive credit for the work he’s put in and the work the boys have put in defensively. I love it when we defend well, because you know what happens [in attack] off the back of that.”

De Bruin said the team is in a good place and working on what they need to. Closely contested play-offs will come down to small margins between the sides, with execution being key.