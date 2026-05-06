Siya Kolisi to say ‘proper’ goodbye to Sharks fans

Kolisi has thanked the Sharks for all they have done, as well as understanding his need to move for his family.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi says he is disappointed the Sharks failed to qualify for the United Rugby Championship play-offs, but hopes for a “strong finish” in their final two matches before returning to his boyhood club, the Stormers.

Kolisi, who made his 50th appearance for the Sharks in their defeat to Edinburgh two weeks ago, will rejoin the Cape Town side from July to be closer to his family.

He already has 118 appearances for the Stormers.

‘Hard to say goodbye’

The Sharks have endured a poor campaign, crashing out of the Champions Cup in the pool stage before exiting the Challenge Cup in the last 16.

They also sit 10th on the URC table after just six victories, with no hope of play-off qualification despite home matches against Benetton and Zebre Parma still to come.

That comes after they won their first URC South African Shield and reached the semi-finals for the first time last season.

Kolisi largely captained the Sharks during his five seasons at the union, though the 34-year-old flanker’s leadership role was reduced after Eben Etzebeth was named captain last year, with André Esterhuizen leading the side this season.

“It’s going to be hard to say goodbye to the boys. It’s been a special place,” Kolisi said on Wednesday.

“I will enjoy the last two weeks and KZN as much as I can. I am grateful to the people here and to the Sharks for all they have done for me.

“They have supported me and understood how important family is, not just by saying it, but by helping me get closer to my kids.”

Supporting the Sharks ‘from afar’

Kolisi added that his children loved attending matches at Kings Park and had grown fond of Durban.

“I am looking forward to seeing the supporters for the last two weeks and saying goodbye properly.

“We will definitely come back as much as we can, and we will support the boys from afar.”

On the disappointing URC campaign, Kolisi admitted the Sharks should have delivered more.

“The fans have supported us so much and we couldn’t deliver for them.

“We have no excuses for that. We want to make sure we finish strong.”