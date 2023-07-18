Cape Town to host second leg of new-look World Rugby sevens series

By sarugbymag

Cape Town has been confirmed as one of the eight destinations that comprise SVNS, World Rugby’s revamped and rebranded sevens series.

Launching in December 2023, SVNS tournaments will provide an annual platform for the world’s best sevens players to shine, with 12 men’s and women’s teams sharing a global stage at the same location.

Cape Town has been retained as a host city for the re-imagined series, with 620,000 supporters attending the past six tournaments in the Mother City, making it one of the best-attended live events in South Africa.

New-look format

Following consultation with players, fans, broadcasters and unions, the competition format has been revamped to deliver more excitement and jeopardy.

The top eight placed teams, based on cumulative series points at the conclusion of the penultimate tournament in Singapore, will secure their opportunity to compete in the new ‘winner takes all’ Grand Final in Madrid, where the women’s and men’s champions will be crowned.

The SVNS will start in Dubai on 2 December 2023, before moving to Cape Town on 9 and 10 December.

Perth, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Singapore and Madrid will also host tournaments in 2024.

All seven rounds and the Grand Final will feature combined men’s and women’s competitions and equal participation fees.

Dubai, UAE – 2-3 December, 2023

Cape Town, South Africa – 9-10 December, 2023

Perth, Australia – 26-28 January, 2024

Vancouver, Canada – 23-25 February, 2024

Los Angeles, USA – 2-3 March, 2024

Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR China – 5-7 April 2024

Singapore, Singapore – 3-5 May 2024

Madrid, Spain – 31 May-2 June, 2024

