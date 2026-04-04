Champions Cup result: Toulon pip Stormers in round of 16 thriller

The Stormers kept it close despite losing the possession and territory battles, a late TMO decision proving the difference between the sides.

Toulon held on for a nail-biting 28-27 win over the Stormers in their Champions Cup round of 16 match at Stade Mayol on Saturday, kicking the Cape side out of the tournament.

The French giants dominated possession and territory for most of the game, but could not put themselves out of reach of the visitors, who took the lead twice.

The game went to the death, and a TMO decision on a possible Stormers try at the end found no evidence of grounding, bringing a thrilling encounter to a close.

Toulon will face the winners of the match between the Glasgow Warriors and the Bulls in their quarter-final.

Neck and neck

Toulon showed intent from the start. After being held up in the eighth minute, scrumhalf Ben White ultimately scored a minute later, linking on the wing with Gaël Dréan before running under the posts. Marius Domon converted to make it 7-0.

Flyhalf Jurie Matthee put the first points on the board for the Stormers with a penalty kick in the 20th minute. The visitors then took the lead when lock Adré Smith slipped two tackles to score a try in the 24th minute. Matthee’s conversion made it 10-7.

Dréan retook the lead for Toulon with a try out wide, side-stepping Cobus Reinach before scoring. Thomas Albornoz’s conversion made it 14-10 after 30 minutes.

A Matthee penalty five minutes later reduced the deficit to one point. Neither side were able to capitalise on opportunities until the half-time whistle blew at 14-13 to Toulon.

Toulon hang on in the second half

The Stormers were held up in the 46th minute. Coach John Dobson brought on much of the bench six minutes later.

Replacement flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu immediately made an impact with a chip over the defence, Evan Roos crashing over after a few drives in the 54th minute. Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s conversion gave them a 20-14 lead.

But Toulon got one back five minutes later when Antoine Frisch found a gap to score. Albornoz’s conversion gave the French side a 21-20 lead.

Toulon extended that lead when wing Setariki Tuicuvu scored an overlap try in the 66th minute. Albornoz’s conversion gave them an eight-point lead.

The Stormers appeared to have scored from a drive, but prop Ntuthuko Mchunu lost the ball while grounding eight minutes from time.

A Stormers attacking maul was collapsed just before the Toulon try line, resulting in a yellow card for Matthias Halagahu, though it appeared the Stormers should have received a penalty try.

Another Stormers maul went over the line in the 74th minute but the ball was held up.

They finally scored in the 78th minute with Imad Khan dotting down after a Feinberg-Mngomezulu break. The latter’s conversion reduced the deficit to 28-27.

The Stormers stole possession in the final minute, but lost it again. However, with 19 seconds left the TMO found there was head contact on Wandisile Simelane, the Stormers winning a penalty and Ma’a Nonu receiving a yellow card.

The Stormers went for a lineout and after many drives, crashed over the line. The referee thought the ball was held up, and the TMO could not find evidence of Smith grounding the ball.

The Stormers also complained of Toulon loose forward Charles Ollivon being offside at this time, but the referee said the player was behind the try line.

Scorers

Stormers: Tries – Adré Smith, Evan Roos, Imad Khan. Conversions – Jurie Matthee 1/1, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu 2/2. Penalties – Matthee 2/2.

Toulon: Tries – Ben White, Gaël Dréan, Antoine Frisch, Setariki Tuicuvu. Conversions – Marius Domon 1/1, Thomas Albornoz 3/3. Penalties – Albornoz 0/1.