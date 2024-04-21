Rugby

Change of plans for Boks alignment camp

Wessels confirmed in the letter that the Springboks have decided to cut their second three-day alignment camp of the year and instead host a virtual one-day session on Friday, 3 May.

Springboks

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has scrapped plans for the a second alignment camp. Picture: Clement Mahoudeau/Gallo Images

Rassie Erasmus has tweaked his plans for a second Springbok alignment camp of the year due to uncertainty around which players will be available for the season-opener against Wales in June.

According to Sunday newspaper Rapport, Springbok team manager Charles Wessels communicated the change in plans in a letter to the country’s franchises.

The change has been made because Erasmus is still unsure about which local players will be available for the Test against Wales at Twickenham on 22 June.

The Stormers, Bulls and Lions are all fighting for a place in the Vodacom URC playoffs, with the final of the competition also scheduled for 22 June.

Meanwhile, the Sharks will face French side Clermont in the Challenge Cup semi-finals in London on 4 May, so their Springboks would have been unavailable to attend the camp in person.

An inside source told Rapport that Erasmus felt it didn’t make sense to invite so many players to the second alignment camp to compensate for the uncertainty, so he decided it was more logical to hold an online session with a wider group.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

