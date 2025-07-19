Cheetahs celebrate 130 years in style … but they need bigger and better competition

The Cheetahs have contributed greatly to the history of South African rugby and need to be better recognised by the governing body.

“Welcome to the Republic of the Free State, officially the 11th best rugby nation in the world,” Cheetahs backline coach Ruan Pienaar proudly declared in welcoming guests from title sponsor Toyota into the Vodacom Stadium dressing room last Friday night.

The jubilant group of players and team management roared with delight in response to this tongue-in-cheek yet food-for-thought statement. They had just held on bravely to beat Georgia, number 11 in the rugby world rankings, 24-20 in Bloemfontein. It was a warm-up match for the full-strength Georgia national team before playing the Springboks in a one-off Test in Mbombela. A remarkable achievement for a side perennially overlooked for URC participation.

On a chilly Free State winter’s evening, the young Cheetahs team produced the kind of rugby the union is renowned for. The kind of free-flowing running rugby that earned them loyal support around the country and usually resulted in many more fans crawling from the closet before big finals.

Cheetah debutant winger Ntokozo Makhaza scored the winning try – his second of the night – late in the second half to send the 11,000-strong crowd into ecstasy. It was a rugby festival in true Bloem style that included a music show before the match, the customary Harley-Davidsons before kick-off and a half-time kicking contest which to win requires not only clearing the bar, but landing the ball on the back of a bakkie. Talk about a tough crowd.

Cheetahs fans are desperate for more international rugby, as seen here during they good days of Super Rugby in 2017. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Decorated history

Giving the occasion additional impetus was that it coincided with the union’s 130th birthday and the 15th anniversary of the Toyota sponsorship. The latter has just been renewed with the addition of not only new vehicles, but also financial support for the almost-completed gym at the Cheetahs Rugby Academy.

Next to the gym, which is in the building adjacent to the stadium that used to host post-match receptions for players, their families and administrators dating back to the amateur era, a museum will follow. This promises to be a special place to remind and celebrate – or even educate – younger generations just how handsomely the union contributes to the country’s overall rugby picture. Not only through its senior ranks, but also by means of a highly decorated feeder system with schools like Grey College and tertiary institutions like the University of the Free State.

A quick glance around the Vodacom Stadium’s dressing room is a timely reminder of the wealth of players featuring in the union’s storied history. Underneath the number on every player’s locker is a list of players to have donned that particular jersey. Here you’ll find an impressive bunch of names that have played their part in every one of the Boks’ four World Cup triumphs.

The career paths of Andre Venter, Ruben Kruger, Naka Drotske, Os du Randt, Pieter Muller, Andre Joubert, Coenie Oosthuizen, Jannie du Plessis, Juan Smith, Ruan Pienaar, Frans Steyn, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Lood de Jager, Duane Vermeulen, Trevor Nyakane and Ox Nche all went through the City of Roses. Not to mention Bok boss Rassie Erasmus, who transitioned from player to end the Cheetahs’ 29-year wait for the Currie Cup in his very first coaching gig in 2005.

The union’s close-knit family bond, which also saw Franco Smith evolve from Cheetahs player to Varsity Cup-winning coach with Shimlas straight into winning the Currie Cup with the Cheetahs, is as strong as ever.

Rassie Erasmus speaks to his players during a Currie Cup match between the Cheetahs and Western Province in 2004. Picture: Tertius Pickard \ Gallo Images

Rich contribution to SA rugby

These days Rory Duncan, who lifted the Currie Cup as captain under Drotske in 2007, is pulling the strings as CEO of Free State Rugby, alongside COO and another former player, MJ Smith.

Steyn is the Director of Rugby and head coach alongside Pienaar, who both started and finished their careers in Bloem. Behind them, recently-retired Cheetahs legend and former Bok Oupa Mohoje has started cutting his coaching teeth at the Cheetahs’ junior outfit.

Besides the union’s rich heritage, the other thing it is sadly renowned for is establishing talented players only for them to be lured away by the bright lights and the big bucks. The fact that very few of those Boks listed in the dressing room lifted the William Webb Ellis Cup as a Cheetah player is testament to that.

All Duncan’s best efforts in setting up a proper structure and Toyota’s ongoing support will not fully address this problem. The Cheetahs need proper international exposure to prosper and it will be great news if the word on the street is true that they can soon be included in a new European competition. That is the least SA Rugby can do for them in return for their rich contribution over 130 years.