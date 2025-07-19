Springboks v Georgia in Mbombela — LIVE

The Boks go into the game on the back of wins against the Barbarians and Italy, in two Tests.

The Springboks wrap up their midyear Tests with an outing against second tier Georgia in Mbombela on Saturday evening, with kick-off at 5.10pm.

The reigning world champions have so far this season beaten the Barbarians, in a friendly, and Italy in a two Test series.

Siya Kolisi is back to lead the Boks on Saturday, after missing all three of the Boks’ matches so far because of injury.

Meanwhile, coach Rassie Erasmus has backed an uncapped front row of Neethling Fouche, Marnus van der Merwe and Boan Venter for the match against Georgia, while Cobus Wiese, a regular lock, will start at No 8, in place of his brother, Jasper, who is suspended.

Live updates from the action in Mbombela will appear below. Please keep refreshing to see the latest posts.

TEAMS

South Africa: Aphelele Fassi, Edwill van der Merwe, Canan Moodie, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Grant Williams, Cobus Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Ruan Nortje, Eben Etzebeth, Neethling Fouche, Marnus van der Merwe, Boan Venter. Bench: Bongi Mbonambi, Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith, Faf de Klerk, Handre Pollard, Damian Willemse

Georgia: Davit Niniashvili, Aka Tabutsadze, Demur Tapladze, Giorgi Kveseladze, Sandro Todua, Luka Matkava, Vasil Lobzhanidze, Ilia Spanderashvili, Beka Saginadze (capt), Luka Ivanishvili, Lado Chachanidze, Mikheil Babunashvili, Irakli Aptsiauri, Vano Karkadze, Giorgi Akhaladze. Bench: Irakli Kvatadze, Giorgi Tetrashvili, Beka Gigashvili, Demur Epremidze, Sandro Mamamtavrishvili, Tornike Jalagonia, Tedo Abzhandadze, Tornike Kakhoidze