Cheetahs’ pivotal two weeks of SA Cup action: Failing to qualify for Currie Cup could be catastrophic

Not qualifying for the Currie Cup Premier Division would be a major embarrassment for a team hoping to get into the URC.

The up-and-down nature of Cheetahs rugby these days just refuses to stop, and they face what could be a catastrophic moment if they don’t qualify for the 2026 Currie Cup competition.

Already this year the Cheetahs have gone from the doldrums of financial trouble and staff layoffs, to the highs of signing double World Cup winning Springbok Faf de Klerk, along with rumours of a return to international franchise rugby in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

But the Bloemfontein based union are in danger of being majorly embarrassed if they are unable to finish in the top four of the SA Cup, as that would see them miss out on qualifying for the Currie Cup Premier Division.

A shock 43-36 loss to the Valke in Kempton Park last weekend saw the Cheetahs slip down to fifth on the SA Cup standings, level on points with the Boland Cavaliers (25) but behind on points difference, two points behind the South Western District Eagles (27) in third and three behind the Pumas (28) in second. Griquas are on top with 35.

With just two rounds of the competition remaining, the Cheetahs will likely need to win both those matches to secure a place in the top four and semifinals.

They are pretty much guaranteed a full house of points against the bottom dwelling Border Bulldogs in KuGompo City (formerly East London) on Saturday, but they close out their pool campaign against the high-flying, unbeaten table-topping Griquas at home next Friday.

If the Cheetahs only manage to beat the Bulldogs, and are unable to upset Griquas, they will need the Cavaliers, Eagles and Pumas to slip up to help them reach the knockouts.

Other teams

The Pumas and Cavaliers go head-to-head in Mbombela on Sunday, so the Cheetahs should find themselves ahead of one or both of those teams by the end of the weekend, but they both will be confident of winning their final pool games; the Pumas against the Griffons and Cavaliers against Eastern Province.

The Eagles are in a similar position, as they face a tough ask against Griquas in Kimberley on Saturday, but will be favourites for their final pool match against the Leopards back at home in George.

So, the top four is far from decided, but the Cheetahs cannot afford another slip up, as it could prove disastrous.

One has got to wonder whether failing to reach the Currie Cup Premier Division will jeopardise the Cheetahs’ chances of joining the URC if, as has been reported, a Welsh team drop out?

It is unlikely, as the Cheetahs have long been mistreated by SA Rugby, and have petitioned desperately for a return to international franchise rugby.

But Griquas and Pumas would certainly have something to say about it, if the Cheetahs can’t even reach the biggest South African franchise competition.

SA Cup weekend fixtures:

Saturday

Griquas v SWD Eagles in Kimberley at 3pm

Griffons v Eastern Province in Welkom at 3pm

Valke v Leopards in Kempton Park at 3pm

Bulldogs v Cheetahs in KuGompo City at 3:30pm

Sunday

Pumas v Cavaliers in Mbombela at 3pm