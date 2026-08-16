Cheetahs now have wounded Bulls in their sights

The Bulls have failed to win so far in the competition, while the Cheetahs are looking for their fourth win in five matches.

The winless Bulls face the daunting task of taking on the in-form and confident Cheetahs at home in a round five Currie Cup match at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday (3pm).

They have so far lost all four of their matches and they remain rooted to the bottom of the points table.

The Bulls have managed to pick up just three bonus points along the way and have a points differential of minus 69. Every other team in the competition has won at least two games.

But while the Bulls will be looking for anything to help them pick up a win, perhaps even inspiration from the “senior side” who put up a decent fight against the All Blacks at the same venue on Saturday, the Cheetahs are flying high and out to make it four wins in five games.

The Free Staters climbed to second place on the standings last week, level on points with Griquas, after their 31-26 victory over the Stormers in Cape Town last week, and will be favourites to win again this weekend.

Since their opening-round victory over the Lions, they have also beaten the Sharks and Stormers, with their only defeat coming in a narrow 24-21 contest away to Griquas.

Their attack has produced 124 points and 19 tries in four matches, illustrating why many view them as genuine title contenders.

Following earlier results this weekend though, the Cheetahs have slipped back to fourth, with the Pumas and Boland moving past them on the log. As things stand going into Sunday’s game, Griquas lead the way with 21 points (after their win against the Sharks), followed by the Pumas (who beat the Stormers, 17), Boland (who beat the Lions, 16) and then it’s the Cheetahs (16 points).

Fifth are the Lions (13), sixth are the Stormers (11), seventh are the Sharks (10), with the Bulsl eighth (three).

Faf de Klerk, the double World Cup winner who has been such a big player for the Cheetahs up to now, will miss Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury. It is a huge blow for the travellers this week. They are without several first-choice players who’re currently sidelined, among them Clayton Blommetjies as well.

Just a few days ago, Cheetahs coach Frans Steyn said it was good to have De Klerk playing for the Bloemfontein-based side.

“He’s still finding his feet and his voice in our squad, but we’re so happy to have him.

“Hopefully, one day he’ll take my job, I’ll get fired and all of that, and he can make an even bigger impact in Free State rugby,” said Steyn after last weekend’s win in Cape Town.

“I mean, he’s massive – it’s a big thing for us to have Faf, so it’s massive.”

The Bulls team meanwhile shows a few interesting changes this weekend, with Devon Williams moving to No 10, with Keagan Johannes shifting back to his more familiar scrumhalf role.