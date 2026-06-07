Sharks lose another Bok to Japan

Fassi's pending departure will leave the Sharks and coach JP Pietersen light in the fullback position.

A Springbok star is set to leave the Sharks later this year.

According to Rapport, fullback Aphelele Fassi has been granted a sabbatical by the Sharks to play in Japan and will return to Durban in June next year.

It is not yet known which team in Japan the 28-year-old will join.

Fassi becomes the latest leading Springbok to take up a lucrative opportunity in Japan.

Sharks teammate Grant Williams and Bulls Bok duo Kurt-Lee Arendse and Ruan Nortjé have also penned deals with Japanese clubs for next season.

Fassi’s pending departure will leave the Sharks and coach JP Pietersen light in the fullback position.

Rising prospect Zekhethelo Siyaya has done well since being called up to the senior squad, but the Sharks recently lost young talents Luan Giliomee and Hakeem Kunene to the Bulls.

Fassi recently returned to training after recovering from shoulder surgery and was on Saturday night included in a 51-man Springbok squad for a season-opening double-header in Gqeberha.

The squad covers the Springboks vs Barbarians and South Africa A vs Zimbabwe matches on Saturday, 20 June.

Fassi, who has 15 Test caps, will hope to be fit to feature in the Boks’ opening Nations Championship match against England at Ellis Park on 4 July.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.







