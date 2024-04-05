Cheetahs prepared to face strong Clermont side in Challenge Cup

The Free State team have prepared for the match with some big wins in the SA Cup.

The Cheetahs are fired up and ready to take on a quality Clermont side in their Challenge Cup last 16 clash at the Stade Marcel Michelin in France on Saturday afternoon.

It is once again an uphill task for the Free State side, who only play in local competitions before battling it out in the internationally recognised Challenge Cup, and they will have to be at their absolute best if they want to make it through to the next round.

💥UPCOMING MATCH💥

🏆EPCR: Round of 16



ASM Auvergne Clermont vs Toyota Cheetahs

📅Saturday, 06 April 2024

⏲️13:30 (SA Time)

🏟️Stade Marcel Michelin, Clermont



Live on @SuperSportTV @ToyotaSA pic.twitter.com/cZD0PS0LGq — Toyota Cheetahs (@CheetahsRugby) April 2, 2024

Last season the Cheetahs had an even more difficult time of it, as the Currie Cup was played later in the year, so they had to use friendlies to prepare for the European competition and were eventually dumped out in the last 16 by Toulon.

This season they will be slightly better prepared as they have been able to build up to their encounter against Clermont with some big wins in the local SA Cup competition, although the standard of opposition will be a massive step up.

‘The guys know what to expect’

Cheetahs coach Izak van der Westhuizen believes the experience gained from playing in last season’s Challenge Cup will stand them in good stead ahead of a difficult match against the French side.

“A lot of the guys that played last year are in this squad, so that experience counts a lot,” Van der Westhuizen said.

“The big guy syndrome (overseas opposition) is gone. The guys know what to expect, they know what is expected of them and what the conditions will be like.

“So I think that helps us a lot. France is always a difficult place to play and you never know which French side is going to pitch up. But that experience in the group helps a lot.”

Second-string team?

Where the Cheetahs may get a leg up will be in the type of team that Clermont decides to put out for the match, as French sides are notorious for playing weakened teams if they aren’t fully invested in the game.

It will thus be interesting to see if Clermont, who are struggling down in 11th place in the French top 14, are more focused on improving their standing in their local tournament, or if they will be looking for redemption in the Challenge Cup.

“If you look at the depth of their squad they have a lot of quality players, so it doesn’t really matter what side they put out. It will still be a very good team that we will have to contend with,” said Van Der Westhuizen.

“I think motivation will be the big thing. Whether or not they are up for it, I think that’s the big question, but they are still a very good squad with a lot of experience.”