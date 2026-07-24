Cheetahs too good for Sharks in Bloemfontein

It ended up being a high-scoring game after the sides were level at 14-all at the break.

Winger Prince Nkabinde scored a hat-trick and scrumhalf Faf de Klerk a brace in the Cheetahs’ bonus-point victory against the Sharks XV in Bloemfontein on Friday.

Coach Frans Steyn’s side triumphed 43-21 after the teams had been locked at 14-14 at half-time.

Both sides came into this fixture having won their opening Currie Cup matches last weekend.

The Cheetahs struck early when Nkabinde chased down De Klerk’s grubber through the defence, with flyhalf Jaco van der Walt nailing the touchline conversion.

The Sharks responded with centre Janco Purchase’s try, converted by flyhalf Tim Swiel.

De Klerk then dotted down under the posts for the Cheetahs, but the Sharks again hit back, prop Simphiwe Ngobese barging over for a converted try that again levelled the scores.

The hosts hit the front again early in the second half when De Klerk took a quick penalty tap and put flank Juan Venter away for a try, only for lock Curtly Thomas to see yellow for a head-contact tackle.

The Sharks scored straight away through centre Marnus Potgieter, but the 14-man Cheetahs struck back when Nkabinde scored his second. Restored to 15, Nkabinde secured his hat-trick and while Van der Walt missed both conversions, the lead was eight.

With five minutes remaining, Sharks replacement hooker Bryce Calvert was yellow-carded for a cynical breakdown infringement, with Venter and Man of the Match De Klerk both scoring their second tries in his absence.

In round three of the Currie Cup, the Cheetahs take on Griquas in Kimberley with the Sharks up against the Stormers XXIII in Cape Town.

CHEETAHS – Tries: Prince Nkabinde (3), Faf de Klerk (2), Juan Venter (2). Conversions: Jaco van der Walt (4).

SHARKS XV – Tries: Janco Purchase, Simphiwe Ngobese, Marnus Potgieter. Conversions: Tim Swiel (3).

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.