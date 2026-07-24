Currie Cup round 2 fixtures: All the details

A number of fans will especially be interested in Sunday's meeting of Boland and the Stormers in Wellington.

The Springboks are on a break meaning rugby fans have four Currie Cup Premier Division fixtures to look forward to this weekend.

Last weekend’s opening round saw the Sharks beat the Pumas in Mbombela (26-24), the Stormers edge Griquas 25-19 in Cape Town, the Cheetahs beat the Lions 29-27 in Bloemfontein and the Boland shock the Bulls 24-10 in Wellington.

The two top-placed teams after round one, the Cheetahs and Sharks, meet in the first game of round two on Friday, with two matches scheduled for Saturday – the Lions against the Pumas and the Griquas against the Bulls.

On Sunday, Boland await their neighbours, the Stormers XXIII, in Wellington and what a game that promises to be. Boland have already knocked over the Bulls this campaign and last season also beat a few of the so-called big guns at home.

Also note, the First Division final takes place on Friday evening in George (7.10pm) when the SWD Eagles host the Valke.

Here then are all the details of the weekend’s Currie Cup action:

Currie Cup First Division Final:

SWD Eagles v Valke

Date: Friday

Venue: Outeniqua Park, George

Time: 7.10pm

Referee: Jonathan Lottering

Currie Cup Premier Division:

Cheetahs v Sharks XV

Date: Friday

Venue: Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein

Time: 5pm

Referee: Hanru van Rooyen

Lions v Pumas

Date: Saturday

Venue: Ellis Park

Time: 3pm

Referee: Griffin Colby

Griquas v Bulls XV

Date: Saturday

Venue: Suzuki Stadium, Kimberley

Time: 5.05pm

Referee: Morne Ferreira

Boland Kavaliers vs Stormers XXIII

Date: Sunday

Venue: Boland Stadium, Wellington

Time: 3pm

Referee: AJ Jacobs