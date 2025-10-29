Wessels fails appeal but has ban lifted by one week

The suspension was downgraded after it was determined the initial panel hat not given sufficient credit for one mitigating factor.

Jan-Hendrik Wessels and the Bulls lost their appeal on his nine-week suspension on Thursday, but saw his suspension lifted by one week.

This was after it was decided that the initial panel had not given sufficient credit for one mitigating factor.

The Springbok utility forward’s suspension follows an act of foul play during the Bulls’ United Rugby Championship match against Connacht two weeks ago, where he allegedly grabbed flank Josh Murphy’s genitals at a breakdown in the 18th minute.

It meant the 24-year-old would miss all five end-of-year tour matches for the national side. These will be played on back-to-back Saturdays against Japan, France, Italy, Ireland and Wales, starting with Japan at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 6.10pm).

Wessels loses appeal

An independent appeal committee led by Roddy MacLeod (Scotland) as chair, alongside Achille Reali (Italy) and Robert Milligan KC (Scotland), convened to determine the appeal.

The Player and the Club requested a de novo hearing, meaning all the evidence would be heard again and the committee would make its own decision rather than relying on the initial findings.

“However, having regard to the United Rugby Championship’s disciplinary rules, the panel considered that there were not exceptional circumstances to allow the request,” the URC revealed in a statement.

The appeal proceeded with Wessels and the Bulls challenging both the initial decision and the length of the ban. This required them to show the original panel had erred. After reviewing the grounds and hearing from the player and club, the committee dismissed the substantive appeal but reduced the ban by one week.

“The panel did so on the basis that the initial reduction from the low-end entry point (of 12 weeks) did not take into account an aspect of the player’s conduct in the context of the case. Accordingly, the appeal committee determined that four weeks should be deducted from the headline entry suspension.”

Wessels will now miss eight games and will be free to play from 20 December.

The URC said once the hearing had been submitted by the chair, it would be available for review. It will otherwise not make comment on the disciplinary process and considers the matter closed.

