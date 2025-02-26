Cobus Wiese on Bok prospects: ‘It would be a privilege to be the guy after Pieter-Steph’

Bulls utility forward Cobus Wiese says it doesn't feel like he could ever fill the shoes of Pieter-Steph du Toit but he would love to follow in his steps.

Bulls star Cobus Wiese gave an honest appraisal of his own abilities, saying he felt he would never be on par with Springbok legend Pieter-Steph du Toit, but he is working on his game and may become a decent future successor.

Wiese has not yet played for the Springboks but after years of pounding scrums, featuring in lineouts and upsetting opposition defences for the Stormers, Sale Sharks and now Bulls, the 29-year-old utility forward has been named in Rassie Erasmus’ Springbok alignment camp next month.

The brother of Springbok No 8 Jasper Wiese described his excitement at being recognised and when asked about potentially slotting in for two-time World Rugby Player of the Year Du Toit when the 32-year-old hangs up his boots or sits out for whatever reason, Wiese said he didn’t think he could fill his shoes but it would be a “privilege to be the guy after him”.

“One thing that I can work on is building an engine like Pieter-Steph. I don’t think I’ll ever get there but that guy doesn’t stop. He just keeps on going. He keeps getting up. I think that’s a mentality thing,” Wiese said.

“I don’t think I’d be able to fill his shoes one day but it will be a privilege to be the guy after him.”

He said he had done much in recent years to improve small things about his game and could still learn much from Du Toit.

Wiese works on weight, jumping and speed

“The Bulls are a side that play exciting rugby which requires more running. So I’ve definitely worked hard on dropping a bit of weight especially now playing a few games at seven and at four.

“I think if you want to be a utility forward you have to be mobile enough to do that.

“It’s about bettering yourself in the small things – lineout details, being quicker on your jumps, getting quicker off the floor after you’ve had a contact involvement.”

Wiese said these things do not require talent but hard work, which will make the difference as he prepares for the alignment camp.

“I’m really privileged and grateful to be selected for the alignment camp.

“I’m very excited to be invited but I also know that it’s only a foot in the door so by no means am I in the team yet.

Focus on work ethic rather than talent

“I think at the Boks and at the Bulls as well, we have this theme going that if we do things well that don’t require talent then [this] will separate you from other guys.

“As long as I can do the things well that don’t require talent – working hard – I think I will give myself the best chance to get in.”