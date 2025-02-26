Willie le Roux says he relishes flyhalf role: ‘I’m enjoying it’

'There’s a lot of stuff I can still learn at flyhalf. I try to get better every week, calling the right plays at the right time. Not trying to be too extravagant at times.'

Bulls flyhalf Willie le Roux takes the gap on his way to score his try during the URC match against the Lions at Loftus. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Bulls veteran Willie le Roux says he has enjoyed playing flyhalf over the past month and is still learning new ways to enhance his game.

The two-time Springbok World Cup-winning fullback came off the bench to play at No 10 against the Lions in their first Jukskei derby on 25 January and, with Johan Goosen injured for up to 10 weeks, the seasoned fullback was given the responsibility of starting at flyhalf in the three games since.

The last time Le Roux played at flyhalf regularly was for Japanese side Toyota Verblitz in 2022 and 2023. For this reason, Bulls boss Jake White said Le Roux deserved patience as he re-adapted to the playmaker role despite some decision-making errors that were especially apparent in their Stormers game.

Le Roux aims to ‘get better every week’

With a try and an assist in his last game – against the Lions at Loftus last weekend – Le Roux was all smiles when he spoke to media in the days afterwards.

“I’m enjoying it,” the 35-year-old said of playing 10. “There’s a lot of stuff I can still learn at flyhalf. I try to get better every week, calling the right plays at the right time. Not trying to be too extravagant at times. Not going too wide too early.”

He said he was focussing on developing these “small adjustments” as he took on the role of first receiver with a view to helping the Bulls achieve the best results they could.

“For me it’s [about] the balance of when to run, when to kick, to see where the space is. To look up quicker, to acknowledge when there’s a turnover and move that ball into space whether that might be with a kick or running.”

He said he was used to having more time to make decisions at fullback. Now he must speed up his decision-making process.

“We can always get better and I just want to keep improving week in and week out.”

Willie to stay on at the Bulls?

With the Bulls hosting the Stormers for their second north-south derby this weekend, Le Roux said he hoped to show better decision-making than he did in Cape Town.

When asked about reports he was going to extend his stay at the Bulls, Le Roux said: “We’re in discussions. Hopefully, in the coming months, we’ll know what’s going on.”

With regards to his time at the Springboks, for whom Le Roux has 98 caps, the veteran said he had to be mindful of keeping his body fit and rested in his latter years.

He said getting away from rugby in his off days makes a difference.

“You never know when it’s your last game, and you have to go out every week and play as if it’s your last,” he said.

“But right now, I’m going out to enjoy myself, and you play lekker rugby when you enjoy it and smile on the field.”