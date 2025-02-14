Rassie invites several rising stars to first Springbok camp of 2025

Among the next generation of stars invited to the camp are Henco van Wyk, Jurenzo Julius, Ethan Hooker, David Kriel and Asenathi Ntlabakanye.

A number of South African rugby’s finest rising stars are part of a group of 56 domestic players invited to the Springboks’ first alignment camp of the year.

The three-day camp will take place in Cape Town from 10 to 12 March. The get-together will be preceded by a three-day coaches and management camp, headed by Rassie Erasmus.

Erasmus and his coaching team will also hold virtual sessions after the camp with the overseas based Springbok players, injured players and talented youngsters who won’t be part of the Cape Town get-together.

The group includes 18 members of the 2023 Rugby World Cup-winning squad, 10 of whom were also part of the 2019 squad and five who played at the 2015 World Cup.

Next generation

Among the players invited to the camp who’ve featured at alignment camps before but not yet run out for the Boks are Celimpilo Gumede, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Asenathi Ntlabakanye and Henco van Wyk, while players such as Jurenzo Julius, JF van Heerden, and Reinhardt Ludwig will get their first taste of Springbok rugby.

Also, among the forwards, Ethan Bester, Neethling Fouche, Renzo du Plessis, Francke Horn, and Cobus Wiese are invited, and so too Akker van der Merwe.

Other newcomers among the backs include Ethan Hooker, Paul de Wet, Sebastian de Klerk, David Kriel and a “recall” for Embrose Papier.

Erasmus said the group featured a balance of new and old faces.

‘Made their mark at franchise level’

“The focus at this camp will be to get everyone on the same page for the 2025 season, which will be vital in laying a good foundation for us to build on with a challenging campaign coming up,” said Erasmus.

“Most of these players have formed part of our structures at some stage in the last seven years, and their experience and familiarity with the way we do things at the Springboks will be invaluable in guiding the younger players, while others have been exposed to our structures before, so they have a good understanding of the way we operate.

“I’m also excited for the new players in the mix, who have made their mark at franchise level, and we are excited to see them receive this opportunity to get a taste of what is expected of them at the highest level.”

The Springboks’ first Tests of the year will be in July when they face Italy twice and Georgie once, all at home.

Players invited to Bok alignment camp:

Forwards: Ethan Bester, Phepsi Buthelezi, Eben Etzebeth, Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi, Bongi Mbonambi, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane (all Sharks); Ben-Jason Dixon, Joseph Dweba, Neethling Fouche, Deon Fourie, Frans Malherbe, Salmaan Moerat, Evan Roos, Andre-Hugo Venter (all Stormers); Renzo du Plessis, Francke Horn, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Ruan Venter (all Lions); Johan Grobbelaar, Celimpilo Gumede, Cameron Hanekom, Wilco Louw, Reinhardt Ludwig, Ruan Nortje, Gerhard Steenekamp, Akker van der Merwe, JF van Heerden, Marco van Staden, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Cobus Wiese (all Bulls).

Backs: Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi, Jaden Hendrikse, Jordan Hendrikse, Ethan Hooker, Jurenzo Julius, Makazole Mapimpi, Grant Williams (all Sharks); Paul de Wet, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Manie Libbok, Damian Willemse (all Stormers); Quan Horn, Morne van den Berg, Edwill van der Merwe, Henco van Wyk (all Lions); Sebastian de Klerk, David Kriel, Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie, Embrose Papier (all Bulls).