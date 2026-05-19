Bulls take confidence from URC form ahead of quarter-final

'The confidence that we got is that we grounded out some games in the last couple of weeks and months, where it could have gone the other way.'

Six URC wins in a row, including victory in a game against Munster, give the Bulls confidence ahead of their quarter-final against the Irish team next weekend.

Coach Johan Ackermann said their 45-19 win over Benetton in the United Rugby Championship’s final league round at Loftus on Saturday left much to be desired.

But, he was grateful for the fourth place finish on the table, enabling at least one home play-off, and said they would iron out what they needed to in the week leading up to the game.

No training would take place this week as those not invited to the Springbok alignment camp would be resting at home with their families.

Quarter-final against Munster

The Bulls take some confidence from edging Munster 34-31 in Pretoria in March, after the Irish side fought back three times after the Bulls went two scores ahead (21-12, 28-19 and 34-26).

But the Bulls will also remember how they beat Glasgow Warriors at Loftus in the league phase in 2024, before losing the final to the same opposition at the same venue.

In March, individual brilliance from Embrose Papier (two tries) and Cheswill Jooste (intercept try) drove their performance, along with a score from Canan Moodie.

But perfect goal-kicking from Handré Pollard, slotting all four conversions and two penalties, proved the difference as Munster’s Jack Crowley missed twice.

Strong start ‘saved’ Bulls

And just as he did after that game, Ackermann said his side left many points on the field against Benetton.

Though he and his coaching staff were “nervous” about the Italian side, Ackermann felt afterwards the Bulls should have done far better on the day.

A positive was scoring seven tries. But their strong start “saved” the Bulls after they lost their way in the middle period.

“We started to make silly mistakes and it kept on swinging and suddenly there was only a seven-point lead,” Ackermann lamented.

“Credit to the players for finding a way to squeeze the opposition out. I am very grateful. I am just thankful to the Lord and blessed. If you think back to December and look where we are now, I am grateful,” he said of their seven-match losing streak and assistant coach overhaul.

“The confidence that we got is that we grounded out some games in the last couple of weeks and months, where it could have gone the other way but we found a way to come back every time.”