Confirmed: Springboks to face Pumas at Twickenham

The defending champions will close their Rugby Championship campaign with a match on neutral territory.

The Boks will take on the Pumas at Twickenham this October. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

SA Rugby on Tuesday confirmed earlier rumours that the Springboks will wrap up their 2025 Rugby Championship campaign with a match at Twickenham in London — against Argentina, on Saturday 4 October.

It will be the first time the Boks and Pumas meet in the competition on neutral ground.

However, the Boks have featured at Twickenham before against teams other than England, namely New Zealand, who they beat 35-7 prior to the 2023 Rugby World Cup, and Wales, who they beat 41-13 at the ground last season.

The Boks, World Cup winners in 2019 and 2023 and going for a “three-peat” in Australia in 2027, are defending champions in the Rugby Championship.

‘Exciting’

They will kick off their campaign with back-to-back matches against Australia in South Africa on Saturday 16 and 23 August, before travelling to New Zealand for two matches against the All Blacks in Auckland and Wellington on 6 and 13 September.

They then return home to face Argentina on Saturday 27 September, and will close off their campaign in London. The venues for the Springboks’ home Test matches will be announced soon.

“It’s always exciting to play in London and we look forward to facing Argentina in the UK for the first time in the Rugby Championship,” said Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus.

“We thoroughly enjoyed the experience of playing two neutral venue Test matches at the Allianz Stadium (Twickenham) in the last two years, especially with the passionate crowd filling the ground and the large contingent of Springbok supporters based in the UK.

“We have no doubt this match is going to be another exciting spectacle given the intense battles between the Springboks and Los Pumas in the last few years, and we are looking forward to the challenge.”

Bok fixtures 2025 (all venues in SA to be confirmed):

Incoming Series:

5 July: SA v Italy

12 July: SA v Italy

19 July: SA v Georgia

Rugby Championship:

16 August: SA v Australia

23 August: SA v Australia

6 September: New Zealand v SA – Auckland

13 September: New Zealand v SA – Wellington

27 September: SA v Argentina

4 October: Argentina v SA – Twickenham, London