Currie Cup result: Griquas pip Cheetahs in Kimberley

The home team scored four tries to the visitors' three.

Defending champions Griquas handed the Cheetahs their first loss of the Currie Cup campaign in a tightly contested clash in Kimberley on Friday night.

Pieter Bergh’s men ran in four tries for a 24-21 bonus-point win – their second of the tournament.

Both teams started the central derby at a high tempo, with plenty of direct running and heavy defence. But it was the visitors who struck first when lock Simon Miller powered over from close range after sustained pressure.

Griquas responded in impressive fashion, running in three tries in a devastating 15-minute spell. Hooker Tiaan Lange got the hosts on the board before loose forward Carl Els and scrumhalf Bobby Alexander also crossed the whitewash.

Veteran flyhalf George Whitehead endured an uncharacteristic night from the kicking tee, converting just one of Griquas’ three first-half tries.

Roared on by a passionate home crowd, Griquas took a deserved 17-7 lead into the break.

The Cheetahs came out firing after half-time. Replacement hooker Marko Janse van Rensburg crashed over from a rolling maul, with winger Cohen Jasper adding the extras.

After weathering a brief resurgence from the Cheetahs, Griquas extended their lead through another maul try of which Lange was the beneficiary.

Frans Steyn’s men never gave up the fight. Winger Prince Nkabinde showed great pace, footwork and strength for the Cheetahs’ third try, with Jasper’s conversion reducing the deficit to just three points.

It was a nerve-wracking last five minutes as the Cheetahs camped out near the Griquas tryline, but a wayward lineout with the clock in the red secured victory for Griquas.

The defending champions welcome the Lions to Kimberley next Saturday, while the Cheetahs travel to Cape Town to take on the Stormers XXIII.

GRIQUAS – Tries: Tiaan Lange (2), Carl Els, Bobby Alexander. Conversions: George Whitehead (2).

CHEETAHS – Tries: Simon Miller, Marko Janse van Rensburg, Prince Nkabinde. Conversions: Cohen Jasper (3).

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.