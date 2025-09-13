Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Currie Cup result: Lions smash Boland in dominant semi-final show

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

13 September 2025

06:48 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Wing Angelo Davids was one of the big stars for the Lions as he scored a first half hat trick.

Lions rugby players

The Lions easily got the better of Boland in their Currie Cup semi-final at Ellis Park on Saturday. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Lions will host this year’s Currie Cup final after finishing on top of the points table and hammering Boland 67-19 in their last-four game at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The Joburg-based side scored 11 tries in a dominant performance and will now take on either Griquas or the Cheetahs, who play later in the day, in the final next Saturday.

Mizwakhe Nkosi’s side were far too strong for Boland, who had something of a fairy tale first half of the season, when they recorded a few good wins, before falling apart in the latter stages. They were no match for the Lions on Saturday, who sent a good few of their United Rugby Championship players into action, though they were far from a full strength side.

The Lions will now look to win the Currie Cup next weekend, after losing to the Sharks, at home, on the final hooter last season.

On Saturday the Lions’ forwards laid a strong foundation for the team’s performance and the backs had something of a field day. The acquisition of flyhalf Chris Smith in recent weeks has been a master stroke.

The Lions were 36-0 up just after the half hour mark after scoring five tries, before Boland got their first try.

Then, on the stroke of half-time Lions wing Angelo Davids finished off brilliantly after collecting a cross-kick by Smith, for his hat trick. Centre Henco van Wyk also scored twice. The Lions led 41-5 at the interval.

It was more of the same from the Lions in the second 40, with the team scoring three more tries, with Davids getting a fourth, and the side being awarded a penalty try as well, while Boland never gave up and scored two more five-pointers of their own. The damage though was done in the opening half hour.

Whoever the Lions face in the final, Nkosi’s team will be the favourites to lift the trophy.

Read more on these topics

Currie Cup Lions rugby team

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Level 2 weather warning: Severe thunderstorms expected on Sunday
News Labour dept probes inspection team after non-compliant Chinese-owned company tipped off
Rugby Springbok player ratings from 43-10 win against All Blacks in Wellington
News Judge Cameron applauds court decision to air ‘Beauty and the Bester’ [VIDEO]
News Body of missing pilot Andrew Blackwood-Murray possibly found on Durban beach

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp