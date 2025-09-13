Currie Cup result: Lions smash Boland in dominant semi-final show

Wing Angelo Davids was one of the big stars for the Lions as he scored a first half hat trick.

The Lions will host this year’s Currie Cup final after finishing on top of the points table and hammering Boland 67-19 in their last-four game at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The Joburg-based side scored 11 tries in a dominant performance and will now take on either Griquas or the Cheetahs, who play later in the day, in the final next Saturday.

Mizwakhe Nkosi’s side were far too strong for Boland, who had something of a fairy tale first half of the season, when they recorded a few good wins, before falling apart in the latter stages. They were no match for the Lions on Saturday, who sent a good few of their United Rugby Championship players into action, though they were far from a full strength side.

The Lions will now look to win the Currie Cup next weekend, after losing to the Sharks, at home, on the final hooter last season.

On Saturday the Lions’ forwards laid a strong foundation for the team’s performance and the backs had something of a field day. The acquisition of flyhalf Chris Smith in recent weeks has been a master stroke.

The Lions were 36-0 up just after the half hour mark after scoring five tries, before Boland got their first try.

Then, on the stroke of half-time Lions wing Angelo Davids finished off brilliantly after collecting a cross-kick by Smith, for his hat trick. Centre Henco van Wyk also scored twice. The Lions led 41-5 at the interval.

It was more of the same from the Lions in the second 40, with the team scoring three more tries, with Davids getting a fourth, and the side being awarded a penalty try as well, while Boland never gave up and scored two more five-pointers of their own. The damage though was done in the opening half hour.

Whoever the Lions face in the final, Nkosi’s team will be the favourites to lift the trophy.