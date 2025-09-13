Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Currie Cup result: Griquas into final after win against Cheetahs

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

13 September 2025

09:05 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The men from Kimberley will now travel to Joburg for a final against the Lions, who beat Boland in their last-four match.

Griquas rugby players

Griquas have won through to this year’s Currie Cup final. Picture: Danie van der Lith/Gallo Images

Griquas will play in their second Currie Cup final in four years after advancing to the last game of the season on Saturday with a hard-fought but deserved 25-5 win against the Cheetahs in their semi-final in Kimberley on Saturday.

They will take on the Lions in Joburg on Saturday in the 2025 final after the latter side demolished Boland 67-19 in their semi-final at Ellis Park.

Griquas also featured in the 2022 final, at home in Kimberley, but went down on that occasion to the Pumas 26-19.

Griquas were just too good for the Cheetahs on Saturday, winning the big moments and holding firm in defence. They also scored some wonderful tries with their backs especially dangerous with ball in hand.

In total they scored three tries to the one by the visitors from Bloemfontein, while flyhalf George Whitehead also kicked well at goal. The Cheetahs managed to score just one try, in the first half.

Griquas went ahead early with two quick tries, before the response by the Cheetahs to lead 12-5 at the break. A Whitehead penalty after the resumption of play put the Griquas 15-5 up before wing Dylan Maart scored a sensational try in the corner to help open a big gap on the scoreboard.

Whitehead slotted a late penalty to end the game and send the Cheetahs on their way with their tails between their legs.

Read more on these topics

Currie Cup

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Level 2 weather warning: Severe thunderstorms expected on Sunday
News Labour dept probes inspection team after non-compliant Chinese-owned company tipped off
Rugby Springbok player ratings from 43-10 win against All Blacks in Wellington
News Judge Cameron applauds court decision to air ‘Beauty and the Bester’ [VIDEO]
News Body of missing pilot Andrew Blackwood-Murray possibly found on Durban beach

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp