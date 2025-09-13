Currie Cup result: Griquas into final after win against Cheetahs

The men from Kimberley will now travel to Joburg for a final against the Lions, who beat Boland in their last-four match.

Griquas will play in their second Currie Cup final in four years after advancing to the last game of the season on Saturday with a hard-fought but deserved 25-5 win against the Cheetahs in their semi-final in Kimberley on Saturday.

They will take on the Lions in Joburg on Saturday in the 2025 final after the latter side demolished Boland 67-19 in their semi-final at Ellis Park.

Griquas also featured in the 2022 final, at home in Kimberley, but went down on that occasion to the Pumas 26-19.

Griquas were just too good for the Cheetahs on Saturday, winning the big moments and holding firm in defence. They also scored some wonderful tries with their backs especially dangerous with ball in hand.

In total they scored three tries to the one by the visitors from Bloemfontein, while flyhalf George Whitehead also kicked well at goal. The Cheetahs managed to score just one try, in the first half.

Griquas went ahead early with two quick tries, before the response by the Cheetahs to lead 12-5 at the break. A Whitehead penalty after the resumption of play put the Griquas 15-5 up before wing Dylan Maart scored a sensational try in the corner to help open a big gap on the scoreboard.

Whitehead slotted a late penalty to end the game and send the Cheetahs on their way with their tails between their legs.