Currie Cup result: Sharks boost playoff chances

The home team scored nine tries in a convincing victory.

Tino Mavesere scored four tries at Kings Park on Friday night, as the Sharks XV banked a bonus-point win over the winless Bulls XV to keep their Currie Cup semi-final hopes alive.

The Durban hosts went into the match as outsiders in the race for a top-four finish, but the five points from a 53-22 win lifted Mike Vowles’ men into fourth place on 18 points.

Their fate now rests on this weekend’s other results. A slip-up from the Pumas against the Cheetahs on Saturday, or the Boland Cavaliers versus Griquas on Sunday, would keep the door open for the men from KZN.

Earlier on Friday, the Lions beat the Stormers XXIII 36-12, the bonus-point triumph lifting the Pride to third – three points clear of the Pumas and four ahead of Boland, with two semi berths still up for grabs.

The Sharks powered into a 36-7 lead into the break. Flanker Mavesere opened the scoring from a rolling maul before powering over again from close range. Skipper Ross Braude and flyhalf Tim Swiel also crossed as the hosts repeatedly exposed the Bulls’ defence.

The Bulls’ only response came through loose forward Kebotile Maake, who scored from the back of a ruck, with flyhalf Ian van der Merwe converting.

The Sharks also had a Christie Grobbelaar try ruled out after a TMO review found the wing had stepped into touch.

Braude then spotted another gap late in the first stanza for the Sharks’ sixth try of the match.

The Sharks continued to dominate after half-time, with Mavesere completing his fourth try of the match before replacement Jacques Marais added two more from rolling mauls.

The visitors hit back through Brooklyn Newman and Lavela Pongolo, but the Sharks remained in control. Marais’ second try in the 78th minute rounded off a comprehensive performance.

SHARKS XV – Tries: Tino Mavesere (4), Ross Braude (2) Tim Swiel, Jacques Marais (2). Conversions: Luan Giliomee (4).

BULLS XV – Tries: Kebotile Maake, Marnus Rademeyer, Brooklyn Newman, Lavela Pongolo. Conversion: Ian van der Merwe.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.