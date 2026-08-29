Currie Cup result: Pumas power into Currie Cup semis

The five log points propelled the Pumas to third on the log, with the Cheetahs ending the league stage in second.

The Pumas ran in eight tries against the Cheetahs in Nelspruit on Saturday to book their place in the Currie Cup semi-finals.

Hooker Chyle van Zyl and lock JJ Scheepers each scored a brace as the hosts secured a 52-26 win.

The five log points propelled the Pumas to third on the log, with the Cheetahs ending the league stage in second. Sixth-placed Boland can leapfrog the Lions into fourth with a win against log-leaders Griquas in Wellington on Sunday.

The Pumas were clinical from the off, with centre Sango Xamlashe sprinting through a gap to open the scoring before hooker Chyle van Zyl powered over from close range to make it 14-0.

A deliberate knock-down from winger Darren Adonis gave the Cheetahs a one-man advantage but they could not convert the opportunity.

A dink from Jooste Nel released centre partner Carel-Jan Coetzee to dot down, but flanker Andre Goedhals hit back immediately for the Pumas.

Xamlashe’s kick-through then created space for Van Zyl to grab his second and extend the lead to 28-7 at the break.

Came out firing

Both sides came out firing after the break.

Hooker Stefan Venter crossed for the Cheetahs before JJ Scheepers crashed over and fellow lock Tiaan de Klerk added a sixth to make it 40-14.

Scheepers powered over for his second before Adonis was shown a second yellow card, resulting in a 20-minute red.

The Cheetahs capitalised with tries from replacement loose forward Daniel Maartens and winger Michael Annies to secure their bonus point, before replacement loose forward Ntsika Fisanti had the final say to seal the win.

PUMAS – Tries: Sango Xamlashe, Chyle van Zyl (2), JJ Scheepers (2), Tiaan de Klerk, Andre Goedhals, Ntsika Fisanti. Converstions: Clinton Swart (6).

CHEETAHS – Tries: Carel-Jan Coetzee, Stefan Venter, Daniel Maartens, Michael Annies. Conversions: Tiaan Swanepoel (2), Faf de Klerk.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.