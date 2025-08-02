Rugby

Currie Cup result: Visagie gets a double as Lions maul WP

2 August 2025

Next up for the Lions is a tricky away fixture against Boland in Wellington while WP hit the road to battle Griquas in Kimberley.

Jaco Visagie

Jaco Visagie scored two tries as the Lions overcame Western Province. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images.

Captain Jaco Visagie led from the front and scored two tries as the Lions raced to an impressive win over Western Province at Ellis Park.

The Lions followed up a 46-5 demolition of the Sharks in round 1 with a 40-19 victory over the visiting Capetonians on Saturday to move up to a perfect 10 points on the log.

It was a bright start for Western Province when No 8 Louw Nel crashed over within the first five minutes of the game.

The Lions then hit their straps and roared back just a few minutes later through a try by flyhalf Lubabalo Dobela followed by a penalty try to stretch their lead.

Dobela put in another assured performance in the No 10 jersey and was named Man of the Match.

Winger Rabz Maxwane darted over for the Lions’ third in the 21st minute.

But loose forward Gideon van Wyk registered Province’s second try to bring them to within nine points of the Lions going into half time.

It was however one-way traffic in the second half as the Lions mauled Western Province through tries by WJ Steenkamp and the brace for captain Visagie, despite a second try of the afternoon by WP’s Nel.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is published here with permission.

