Currie Cup result: Nel stars as Cheetahs outrun Pumas

Scrumhalf Jandre Nel scored four of the Cheetahs’ six tries in an emphatic Currie Cup win against the Pumas in Bloemfontein on Friday night.

The hosts bounced back from an opening-round defeat to Boland with a 42-25 victory, while the Pumas – who beat Griquas last weekend – suffered a first loss.

Nel grabbed a 30-minute hat-trick before No 8 Neels Volschenk scored in the last play of the first half to give the Cheetahs a 28-13 lead at the break, with two tries from No 9 Ross Braude keeping the Pumas in the contest.

Centre Carl-Jan Coetzee’s try early in the second half stretched the hosts’ lead to 35-13, before midfielders Sango Xamlashe and Wiaan van Niekerk dotted down to earn the Pumas a bonus point.

But Nel had the final say, scoring his fourth try.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.