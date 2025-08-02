Rugby

Currie Cup result: Rampant Bulls trample Sharks

2 August 2025

Bulls.

The Bulls scored ten unanswered tries to secure an impressive 64-0 victory over the Sharks in the Currie Cup on Saturday. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The Vodacom Bulls scored 10 tries in a crushing Currie Cup win against the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The 64-0 hammering saw coach Phiwe Nomlomo’s team move to the top of the log with a full haul of 10 log points from their first two matches, above the Lions on points difference. The defending champion Sharks are rock bottom.

The Bulls charged into a 14-0 lead after 10 minutes following tries by hooker Juann Else and loosehead prop Dylan Smith, both from lineout mauls.

As the match approached the half-hour mark, the Sharks did well to hold up No 8 Jeandre Rudolph over the line, but centre Chris Smit then dotted down twice in quick succession.

Else scored his second try from a lineout maul, and fullback Boeta Chamberlain’s fifth conversion made it 35-0 at the break.

The onslaught continued in the second half.

Rudolph scored after just two minutes before winger Stravino Jacobs sprinted 50m to ram home the hosts’ dominance.

Rudolph’s second brought up the 50, and replacement Cornel Smit then crossed for the Bulls’ ninth.

At that stage, it looked like the Bulls were on track for 80, but the Sharks dug deep and did well to only concede one more try, to debutant JJ Theron late on.

It won’t get any easier for the Sharks with a home match against the Cheetahs next Saturday, while the Bulls host the Pumas at Loftus.

BULLS – Tries: Juann Else (2), Dylan Smith, Chris Smit (2), Jeandre Rudolph (2), Stravino Jacobs, Cornel Smit, JJ Theron. Conversions: Boeta Chamberlain (7).

This story wasn’t first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

