Currie Cup wrap: Big wins for Bulls, Lions and Boland

All teams are backing a number of young promising players with the seasoned campaigners resting after the URC season.

Lions centre Rynhardt Jonker dives over the tryline for a try against the Sharks. Picture: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

The Lions might not have achieved their goals in the United Rugby Championship, but they have got off to a flying start in the Currie Cup competition, which got under way this weekend.

Ivan van Rooyen’s URC team failed to make the top eight for the fourth straight season, but Mziwakhe Nkosi’s Currie Cup side, packed with young, promising players with a few seasoned men around them, opened up their 2025 Currie Cup challenge with a 46-5 demolition of the Sharks, who’re also backing young up-and-comers in the competition.

The Joburg-based side scored six tries to the one by the visitors to Ellis Park in what was a repeat of last season’s final, which the Sharks won with the last kick of the match.

‘We know where we stand now’

Nkosi said he was pleased with the result considering his side hadn’t played any warm-up matches.

“We were somewhat apprehensive after not playing a warm-up game, but as the game went on we found ourselves,” said Nkosi.

“We were still a bit rusty, but that’s to be expected after not playing a warm-up. But the more we train and play in the coming weeks the better it will be, when it comes to making contact. You can only simulate so much in training.

“The decision-making will also get sharper. We’ve played a game now, and know where we stand, what we need to improve.

“Overall, it was a good start, I am happy with the level of performance, so I’ll take it.”

The Lions next face Western Province, also in Joburg, this coming weekend.

Wins for the Bulls, Pumas and Boland

The Bulls, losing URC finalists for a third time in four seasons just a few weeks ago, also got their Currie Cup campaign off to a rollicking start, winning 48-23 in Cape Town against Western Province.

Again, both unions fielded younger, less experienced players, as they’re likely to do throughout the competition, but they both produced some sparkling rugby at times. The Bulls scored eight tries, while flyhalf Boeta Chamberlain was excellent off the kicking tee.

The Bulls next host the Sharks.

In the competition opener on Friday, the Pumas were too good for Griquas, winning 49-28 in Mbombela. The Pumas will have aspirations of going all the way again, like they did in 2022. They’re next away to the Cheetahs.

The Boland Cavaliers, in their return to top-flight rugby, shocked the Cheetahs in a thrilling 10-try game in Wellington late Sunday. The home side scored their winning try eight minutes into “over-time”. They are away to Griquas next.

Results

Pumas 49 Griquas 28

Lions 46 Sharks 5

WP 23 Bulls 48

Boland 37 Cheetahs 35