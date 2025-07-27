Currie Cup result: Boland stun Cheetahs in Wellington

Both teams scored five tries in a hugely entertaining game.

The Boland Cavaliers got their 2025 Currie Cup campaign off to the perfect start when they stunned the Cheetahs 37-35 in their opening game in Wellington on Sunday afternoon.

Hawies Fourie’s team qualified for the top-eight Premier Division of the Currie Cup after performing well in the SA Cup competition some months ago.

The newcomers to the Premier Division dominated the opening half of the match and led 27-14 at half-time.

But the Cheetahs responded with an energised second half performance and looked to have sewn the match up deep into the half. But two late tries by the Bolanders, the final one well into over-time, secured a dramatic win for Fourie and his charges.

The Cheetahs’ coaching staff of Frans Steyn and Ruan Pienaar will not be happy after their side got back into the game in the second half, just to give it away at the end.

The Cheetahs are next up against the Pumas at home on Friday, while Boland take on Griquas in Kimberley next Sunday.

In the other matches this weekend, the Pumas beat Griquas 49-28 in Mbombela, the Lions beat the Sharks 46-5 in Joburg and the Bulls beat Western Province 48-23 in Cape Town.