Boks boost for Stormers as Willemse and Co return for Edinburgh clash

Sports Reporter

The Stormers were boosted by the return of a slew of Springboks, including star Damian Willemse, for their United Rugby Championship (URC) match against Edinburgh at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 2pm).

Willemse received late clearance from the medical staff after following World Rugby’s return to play protocols, having been concussed playing for the Springboks in Buenos Aires two weekends ago, and will line up in his usual position of inside centre for the Stormers.

Bok hooker Joseph Dweba has also been included in the starting line-up and will make his debut for the team, while Deon Fourie and Salmaan Moerat come straight back into the side after completing their Bok duties over the past weekend, as part of six changes from last week’s game.

ALSO READ: Sharks resist urge to include Boks in team

Scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies has been named among the replacements and Marvin Orie has been named captain for the match.

Positional switches

There are two positional switches in the backline, with Dan du Plessis at outside centre and Suleiman Hartzenberg shifting to the wing in place of the injured Seabelo Senatla, while up front Neethling Fouche comes in at tighthead prop.

Stormers coach John Dobson said the team are looking forward to their first match at the Cape Town Stadium since the URC Grand Final last season.

“It is great to have a few of our top players back from national duty and they have all slotted in seamlessly this week,” said Dobson. “We are all looking forward to getting out there in an early game which should be a great occasion for everyone.”

Stormers: Clayton Blommetjies, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Dan du Plessis, Damian Willemse, Angelo Davids, Manie Libbok, Paul de Wet, Evan Roos, Hacjivah Dayimani, Deon Fourie, Marvin Orie (c), Salmaan Moerat, Neethling Fouche, Joseph Dweba, Ali Vermaak. Bench: Andre-Hugo Venter, Brok Harris, Sazi Sandi, Adre Smith, Ernst van Rhyn, Junior Pokomela, Herschel Jantjies, Sacha Mngomezulu.