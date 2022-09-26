Damian Willemse will play wherever the Stormers need him

Ross Roche

Springbok utility star Damian Willemse can almost pick his spot in the backline, but according to assistant coach Rito Hlungwani, he is a massive team man and will play wherever the Stormers need him this United Rugby Championship (URC) season.

Willemse returned to the franchise last week after being concussed during the Boks’ win over Argentina in Buenos Aires, which made him unavailable for selection for last weekend’s win in Durban.

It has been a busy international season for Willemse, so when he is cleared to play the Stormers will assess when it will be best to play him as he may be in need of a rest.

They will also have to work out where it will be best to play him after he featured largely at inside centre for them last season, while he has been superb for the Boks at both fullback and flyhalf during the current international season.

“Damian is a very special player who suits our environment. He is one of those guys, whatever you ask of him he will do it. He will say give me any position and I will give my best. That really helps us, especially when we go with the six/two (forwards to backs) split (on the bench),” said Hlungwani.

“He covers 10, 12, 11, 15, so it makes a huge difference from a coaching point of view in terms of planning and strategizing. We will have to see in time (where he fits in). We thought Damian did really well at 12 for us, but we aren’t against playing him at fullback.

“I must say Clayton (Blommetjies) has fitted in quite well. He has come in, understands our system now and he has been training really well. So we will see when Damian comes back where he is needed.”

Returning Boks

The Stormers will also be looking forward to getting a slew of Springbok stars back after the past weekend’s game and will be keen to integrate them back into the system, especially the players who haven’t had much game time for the national team.

“We really celebrate it when a player from our system becomes a Springbok. So we get quite excited for that. When the players return from that level the lessons that they have learnt there, along with the techniques, coaching, and philosophies that they pick up is quite immense,” said Hlungwani.

“So we enjoy having them back. The players also get excited when the guys like Salmaan (Moerat), Deon Fourie and Steven Kitshoff come back, and they also come with the same level of excitement because we have built a unique environment where the guys are missing us.

“So that’s something to look forward to.”