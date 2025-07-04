Six Boks who will want to make a big statement against Italy

From regulars to young bucks, six Springboks are in need of strong performances at Loftus on Saturday.

Springbok scrumhalf Morne van den Berg has another big chance to make the No 9 jersey his own this weekend. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

As the Springboks play their first of two Test matches against Italy at Loftus on Saturday (kick-off 5.10pm), we look at six players who will need to deliver strong performances.

The match follows the Springboks’ 54–7 win against the Barbarians last week and is the first competitive fixture of the season. The team sees outside centre Jesse Kriel become the 67th official captain of the Boks after Siya Kolisi’s unavailability because of an injury.

Damian Willemse

The 27-year-old starts the game at fullback after Aphelele Fassi played the full match against the Barbarians. We gave Fassi an 8/10 in our player ratings for kicking brilliantly on the day last weekend. Two of his kicks into space led to tries, while he managed the high ball well.

Willemse can kick well but is known more for his ball carrying and evasive runs. He will want to shine in these areas to remind the team and his coach of what he brings to the table.

This will be his first outing since the 2023 World Cup final, following a 2024 season of injury setbacks. With so many quality No 15s around the battle is well and truly on to be the first-choice pick.

Damian Willemse. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Handré Pollard

A stalwart in the Springbok squad, Pollard is still a dependable goal-kicker going into his 11th year of international rugby.

The 31-year-old flyhalf also missed the Barbarians match last weekend and will want to follow on from the good performances by Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Manie Libbok, especially in front of the posts (Libbok slotted all five of his kicks).

The competition for the No 10 Bok jersey is as intense as it’s ever been.

Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Morné van den Berg

At 27, Van den Berg is the youngest scrumhalf in the squad.

He was threatening in his runs and quick with the feed until he was substituted in the second half last week in Cape Town. Winning just his third Test cap, Van den Berg will want to continue to impress with the attacking play that made him shine for the Lions and earn his Springbok call-up.

Faf de Klerk, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams, and Jaden Hendrikse will all have eyes on the No 9 jersey.

Jasper Wiese

Though a regular in the side, Wiese finds himself in a battle for a place among the No 8s.

Cameron Hanekom and Juarno Augustus are out injured, and Jean-Luc du Preez, who was selected for the Barbarians Test, is also recovering from a small knock to his head, so the sizeable Wiese returns to the starting XV while Kwagga Smith will resume his utility backup role from the bench.

That while the much-talked-about Evan Roos waits on the sidelines for a poor performance that may result in his opportunity.

Jasper Wiese. Picture: Hans van der Valk/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Wilco Louw

Nominated for the URC’s SA Player of the Year Award, the 30-year-old tighthead has been in great form this season and gets a chance because the experienced Frans Malherbe is sidelined.

The revival of his international career has coincided with his prodigious work in the scrums.

But while Louw earned much recognition on the domestic front with the Bulls, he still needs to make a lasting impact for the Springboks, especially with tightheads Vincent Koch, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Thomas du Toit and Neethling Fouché in the background.

Wilco Louw. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Vincent Tshituka

The Boks’ only debutant of the day, 26-year-old Tshituka was applauded by coach Rassie Erasmus for his “phenomenal” work rate during his 80-minute performance that included two tries against the Barbarians.

Born in the DRC, Tshituka and his brother Emmanuel have spent years waiting to become eligible for the Springboks, delivering standout performances first for the Lions and now the Sharks — until now.

The specialist blindside flanker grasped his opportunity with both hands last week, but will need to do so again in his first official Test on Saturday.