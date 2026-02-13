Dayimani back in Stormers blue: ‘Really exciting,’ says Dobson

The 28-year-old previously starred for the Cape-based team after joining from the Lions.

Former star player Hacjivah Dayimani is back in Cape Town and ready to play for the Stormers after signing a short-term deal which will run until the end of the current season.

Dayimani previously played for several seasons for the Stormers after joining from the Lions in 2021. He was part of the squad that won the inaugural United Rugby Championship title in 2022 and will now look at add to the 57 caps he’s already won.

The 28-year-old left the Stormers in 2024 for a deal with Racing 92 in Paris.

‘Qualities’

Director of Rugby John Dobson said that having a player of Dayimani’s qualities back in the fold is a major boost, especially given a recent spate of injuries to key forwards.

“We all know the qualities that Hacjivah brings and what he adds to the group on and off the field, so it is really exciting to have him back with us.

“With the likes of Ruan Ackermann, Salmaan Moerat and Ruben van Heerden out at the moment, a versatile player like Hacjivah gives us a number of different options.

“I’m sure his return will be welcomed by our fans, who have fond memories of some of his performances for us in the past. He has a remarkable story and we hope this next chapter here with us will be another one to remember,” he said.

Dayimani said that he is ready to hit the ground running.

“I have learned a thing or two in my time in France and I’m happy to be back in Cape Town to contribute wherever I can.

“This is my home and playing for this team means a lot to me. I intend to show that on the field and make some more great memories here,” he said.