‘Heartbroken’ Rachel John leaves SA: ‘But what about Siya?’ ask Springboks fans… [WATCH]

Farewell for now? Springboks captain Siya Kolisi's rumoured girlfriend Rachel John has packed her bags and jetted off to Amsterdam.

In the world of South African celebrity news, few stories capture public attention like the personal life of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi. Following his high-profile divorce from his ex-wife, Rachel Kolisi, in late 2024 after eight years of marriage, Kolisi has been linked to Dutch-Nigerian influencer Rachel John.

In the latest twist, John has packed her bags and jetted off to Amsterdam, leaving fans with only a cryptic clue as to what the future holds for the high-profile couple’s relationship.

Siya Kolisi and Rachel John: Relationship recap and rumours

Since the double World Cup-winning Springboks skipper and the 25-year-old influencer were spotted cozying up courtside at the ATP finals in Italy in November, the pair have fueled widespread romance rumours.

In recent months, the couple was spotted together at the curly-haired brunette’s birthday celebration in Jeffreys Bay, where Kolisi’s attendance alongside John raised eyebrows and stoked online chatter.

Jeffreys Bay set the scene for Rachel John’s birthday celebration. At the time, dating rumours continued to swirl as social media users comment on overlapping posts from the Dutch influencer and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi. Pictures: Instagram and TikTok

Their relationship status was seemingly confirmed in January when the double World Cup-winning skipper and 25-year-old Dutch influencer were spotted together on a baecation at the Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe.

Siya Kolisi and Rachel John: From appearing courtside at the ATP finals in Italy last year to a viral clip of the Springboks captain and Dutch influencer in Zimbabwe. Pictures: TikTok, X and Instagram

Will their relationship stand the test of time and distance?

John’s recent departure from Cape Town has thrust the high-profile couple back into the spotlight, with the bubbly surf instructor subtly addressing questions about her connection with the 34-year-old rugby star on social media.

Unsurprisingly, fans and critics alike could not help but wonder how John’s move to her home country could impact their budding relationship.

This as Siya will officially rejoin the Stormers in Cape Town for the new season in July.

Siya Kolisi’s Cape Town move: Stormers and ‘Team Dad’

The Springboks captain previously explained that his move from the Sharks to his old club was motivated by the burly flanker’s desire to be with his children.

Nicholas (11) and Keziah (9), as well as Siya’s younger siblings, live with his former wife, Rachel Kolisi, in the Mother City.

‘Emotional farewell’: Siya Kolisi takes Rachel John to the airport

On her TikTok account, Rachel John shared a clip of her leaving South Africa on 5 February to return to the Netherlands.

The popular influencer, who is also an amateur martial arts fighter, gave her followers a glimpse of Siya Kolisi driving her to the airport.

She shared: “I don’t want to go home after spending two months in South Africa. Leaving this time felt especially hard. I am heartbroken”.

When one follower asked John the million-dollar question, “What about Siya?”, she replied: “Good question”, alongside a crying face emoji.

Her cryptic answer marks the first time Rachel John has publicly acknowledged her relationship with Mzansi’s “Captain Fantastic”.

Responding to another comment, John – who is mostly based in Jeffreys Bay due to her involvement with the charity organisation Surf House, expressed her desire to relocate to South Africa permanently one day.