Derick Hougaard latest: ‘He is truly playing the hardest game of his life’

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard continued to fight for his life on Wednesday after picking up pneumonia.

The former Bulls No 10, who was affectionately known as “Liefling” during his playing days at the Bulls, is in the Steve Biko Hospital in Pretoria.

According to his friend, singer Nadine, who posted a message on social media, doctors were constantly monitoring Hougaard, 40, following the collapse of his left lung three days ago and the collapse of the bottom part of his right lung on Tuesday.

According to Nadine, doctors are trying to figure out which treatment is best to treat the bacteria in Hougaard’s lungs. The antibiotics that the former rugby player is taking are apparently working well.

Nadine said Hougaard, who was rushed to hospital last Saturday (10 days ago), was still in a coma and heavily sedated.

‘Doctors, nurses fantastic’

The singer also shared news on why Hougaard is being treated in the Steve Biko Hospital.

“It was the (amazing) ambulance staff that proposed it when we had to make the urgent decision, and I’ll always trust their advice better than mine in such a situation.

“They said he needed to get into ICU immediately and would probably be there for a while. I am thankful Derick is there because the doctors and nurses have been fantastic. I believe Derick is getting the best treatment he can.

“He is stable but his lungs are ‘sick’.”

Nadine thanked Hougaard’s fans for their prayers and support and asked them to continue believing he will get better. “He is truly playing the hardest game of his life,” she said.