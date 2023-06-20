Rassie Erasmus reminisces on ‘Liefling’ as former Bok continues to fight for his life

By Ross Roche

SA Rugby Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus sent his well wishes to former Springbok and Bulls legend Derick Hougaard, who is still in a coma and fighting for his life at Steve Biko hospital in Pretoria.

It was revealed late last week that the 40-year-old Hougaard, affectionately known as the ‘Liefling van Loftus,’ had slipped into a coma after feeling unwell and has been given a 50% chance of waking up from it.

ALSO READ: Hougaard ‘fighting for his life’ in hospital

During a Springbok press conference on Tuesday afternoon Erasmus, who was nearing the end of his career when Hougaard was just starting out, reminisced about facing the No 10 at Loftus, where he was part of one of the most successful spells in the Bulls history.

Well wishes

“I don’t know the exact situation or 100% what is going on there,” admitted Erasmus.

“But hell, here in Pretoria I have certainly played against him many times. I have had to catch many of his kick-offs. That first one was always hanging around the six or seven flank and you would have Bakkies (Botha) and those guys charging at you.

“So it was always tough and now to think of the battle that he is currently going through. We just hope that his family is okay and that he will be okay and we are sending our prayers and love to them.”

The Boks are in Pretoria preparing for the international season, which includes the World Cup in France in September. Their first Test of the year is on 8 July at Loftus Versfeld, against Australia in the Rugby Championship.