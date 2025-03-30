Bulls bench, flyhalf lauded after thrashing Zebre

The Bulls scored five tries in the second half while Keagan Johannes slotted all seven of his goal-kicks to earn Man of the Match.

The Bulls bench and flyhalf Keagan Johannes rightly received praise for their stellar performances against Zebre on Saturday.

The Bulls scored nine tries against the Italian side, thumping them 63–24 in their United Rugby Championship (URC) match at Loftus despite all parties expecting a close game.

This was because Zebre followed up their Munster and Ulster wins earlier in the season with a fantastic performance against the Sharks in Durban two weeks ago, scoring four tries and losing to the URC’s 4th-ranked side by just one point (35–34).

But Zebre were largely mediocre on Saturday, only showing flashes of brilliance in Pretoria. They won a meagre 67% of their line-outs, conceded 13 penalties to the Bulls’ seven, missed 30 tackles to the Bulls’ 19, and secured just 41% possession.

The Bulls dominated the set-piece battle and though they didn’t win any scrum turnovers, gave little ground in the scrums and mauls.

Bulls bench increase the lead

The Bulls bench upped the ante in the second half, turning an 18-point lead at the break into a 39-point win.

Bulls stand-in captain Marcell Coetzee commended the team’s first-choice captain Ruan Nortje and forwards Akker van der Merwe and Wilco Louw, especially, for turning up the heat when they came on.

“They know when to chase the tempo but also when to slow it down,” he said. “I think that made a huge difference in the second half.”

Marco van Staden also came on in the second half to score a try, while Nizaam Carr likewise did so to make excellent carries.

Coetzee said the game wasn’t perfect but it was a good one, and the Bulls would celebrate it before going on tour to play Aviron Bayonnais in the Challenge Cup round of 16 on 5 April before a possible quarter-final and Munster and Glasgow Warriors overseas.

Both sides shine in the kicking game

The Bulls have reason to feel confident after the showing of utility back Johannes, who hasn’t featured regularly in recent years. He’s always played third or fourth fiddle to more accomplished players in the halfback positions.

But coach Jake White has rewarded his versatility this season with some game time and the 25-year-old proved his worth.

Aside from his decent kicking for touch and high balls, Johannes slotted all seven of his conversions for the Bulls.

Granted, neither side missed a kick as all 13 went over on the day. Still, it was a performance that won Johannes the Man of the Match award.

“It’s big shoes I have to fill,” Johannes said, referring to replacing injured Golden Boot winner Johan Goosen and injured Willie le Roux. “I have to drive this team, a big responsibility. But I’m enjoying every moment of it and it’s a privilege.”