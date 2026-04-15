Dobbo on Willemse at wing, Fourie and De Villiers playing together

The Stormers director of rugby said their decision to use Damian Willemse at wing to win contestable kicks worked well.

Stormers director of rugby John Dobson has outlined his plans around utility back Damian Willemse playing on the wing, and how to manage his two in-form blindside flankers, Paul de Villiers and Deon Fourie.

While former Junior Bok captain De Villiers has been playing brilliantly all season, Fourie, 39, is just one month back from an almost two-year injury layoff. He has started twice and come off the bench twice, at times maintaining or building on the intensity of De Villiers, 16 years his junior.

Fourie acted as hooker cover during their Champions Cup last-16 defeat to Toulon a fortnight ago, but shines at No 6, as does De Villiers. They are also both excellent jackals.

‘I didn’t expect him to come back this good’

“I didn’t expect him to come back this good,” Dobson joked, with Fourie sitting alongside him on Monday.

Dobson explained that the flanker took longer to recover after his last injury layoff.

“He’s come back in magnificent form and there are definitely going to be conversations. It works so well, he and Paul.

“It’s not always going to be like this. Sometimes Deon will start. But what one can do, the other can do in 20 or 30 minutes. It’s remarkable.”

Dobson said he had a dream where the pair could be on the field at the same time.

“[Then] I wouldn’t like to be the opposition breakdown coach. But [assistant coach] Rito Hlungwani looked at me because neither of them are sort of tall timbre.

“But if both were on the field at the back end of the game it would be quite exciting for us.

Fourie said De Villiers was not afraid to speak up if he thought the team could improve in an area.

“With the performances he’s putting week in and week out it makes it easier to be a leader. That’s a role he’ll fill in this union when I’m 45,” Fourie also joked.

Stormers loose forward Deon Fourie. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Stormers to restore Willemse to usual positions

Willemse has primarily played fullback and inside centre, and has been used at flyhalf in a pinch. Dobson surprised many when he named him at right wing against Edinburgh and Toulon.

The coach explained this was based on Willemse ability to win contestable kicks, where Dobson said they are “making massive progress”.

This was especially important against Edinburgh, who have a strong kicking game, and in their attacking plan against Toulon.

“It worked,” Dobson said.

“I think we are number one at regaining our own kicks. We won’t keep him there forever, I don’t think that is where his long-term international career is.

“We’ll move him to 15 or 12 if not this week then over the next couple of weeks.”