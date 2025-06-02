Dobson finds silver linings in disappointing end to Stormers’ season

John Dobson was left hunting for the positives after the Stormers were dumped out of the URC knockouts by Glasgow Warriors.

Stormers Director of Rugby John Dobson was left hunting for silver linings after a dreadful end to their United Rugby Championship (URC) season, with a heavy quarterfinal defeat to defending champions, Glasgow Warriors.

Heading into the match the Stormers were on a terrific run of form, having won six of their last seven pool matches, including a four game winning streak, while Glasgow were in poor form, having lost three straight games.

In the pre-match presser Dobson touted the feel-good feeling in the squad, and said that they were extremely confident, admitting that they would be disappointed to not get over the line.

In the end it wasn’t even close, as Glasgow hit the front in the ninth minute and never looked back, as they cruised to a comfortable 36-18 win in the end, setting themselves up with a massive semi against Leinster, who were made to work in their 33-21 quarterfinal win over Scarlets.

Reflecting on the match Dobson said that Seabelo Senatla, who scored the team’s only two tries, and their impressive scrum performance were the only real positives they could take from the game.

Silver linings

“Our scrum and Seabelo were the two silver linings to a very dark cloud, and some of the youngsters coming through. Youngster like Paul (de Villiers) will be better for the experience. In terms of broadening our depth, we’ve had a good season,” said Dobson.

“What worried me (in the match), I felt like we didn’t win the gainline. We can fix the lineout or the kicking plan, it just worried me a little bit that we didn’t dominate the collisions as much as I’d like to have. But to fade off like we did tonight (Friday) is disappointing.

“I think we weren’t far off getting ourselves into fourth (on the log), despite everything that happened over the season. The growth in terms of the squad, and our scrum culture is superb. That gives me a lot of reason for optimism.”

Dobson highlighted their misfiring lineout and poor defensive showing as major reasons for their heavy defeat, and lamented the fact that they saved one of their most dreadful performances in recent times for their knockout.

“We’d been going 90% lineouts for the last four games, then suddenly dropped in the 70s. We dropped down to giving away 17 line breaks, dropped down to 65% tackle completion, which is a credit to Glasgow (in terms of) how they attacked,” explained Dobson.

“But we kept our worst performance probably in a couple of years for a knockout game, which is really disappointing.”

The Stormers now take a break before some of the players get back together for the Currie Cup kicking off in late July.