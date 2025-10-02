Thomas du Toit loving new role in Springbok setup: ‘I can empty the tank’

Springbok prop Thomas du Toit has been backed more consistently this season and will start his fifth straight match against Argentina on Saturday.

Powerful prop Thomas du Toit is enjoying his more senior role in the Springbok setup, and is relishing another chance to impress in their Rugby Championship finale against Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday.

The 30-year-old made his national debut back in 2018, but has only featured for the team 29 times since then, as he has usually played a squad role behind a whole host of star Bok props over the years.

Du Toit has the impressive ability to play on both sides of the scrum, which makes him incredibly useful, but he wasn’t considered a first choice player, with guys like Frans Malherbe, Steven Kitshoff, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch and Trevor Nyakane preferred ahead of him.

That has led to him playing a largely utility role in the team, slotting in when needed, but this season he has made a bit of a step up, and has been backed more consistently.

Of the Boks‘ nine games so far this year, including the non-Test against the Barbarians, Du Toit has played in six of them, has started the last four at tighthead prop, and will make his fifth straight start this weekend.

Speaking ahead of the massively important match that will decide the Rugby Championship, Du Toit admitted he was enjoying his solid run this year.

Understood my role

“I’ve always understood my role in the team, whether it’s off the field, on the field, from the bench or starting, and it’s been an incredible journey to be part of this squad and the Rugby Championship,” said Du Toit.

“To have been in that starting position the last few games has been amazing and it’s such a pleasure knowing that the guy who is going to come on (Wilco Louw) is so destructive at scrum time.

“So knowing my ability and purpose for the 45/50 minutes, or however long it may be, allows me to empty the tank. I am loving my role in the team and I am very grateful for the guys around me who play their part and make me feel comfortable.”

Looking to the match at Twickenham, Du Toit admits there will be a lot of familiarity, with him currently playing his franchise rugby in England with Bath, and said that the team wouldn’t be daunted by the occasion and were preparing for the match as they would any other.

“I play club rugby in the UK, and we have a great support base here, so for me it is almost in a sense like playing a home game. But Argentina also enjoy good support here, so we are expecting to see a lot of Argentina flags on Saturday,” said Du Toit.

“We approach each match as a new block, so this week we trained as though we would for any other Test week.

“It was all about going back to basics for us and sticking to our processes because last week’s result is history. This is a new game and a fresh challenge, so what happened in Durban has no significance.”