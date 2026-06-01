School rugby results: Paul Roos, Garsfontein march on as Durban High secure upset

Interesting results played out after two important fixtures were cancelled, one due to swine flu and another because of academic pressure after flooding.

The weekend’s school rugby results saw most big schools continue their good form, while Durban High School secured a significant home win over their more successful neighbour, Westville.

Also, the cancelled Selborne-Grey College fixture, due to swine flu, and the Pearson-Framesby match, due to academic pressures after three days were lost to flooding, headlined discussions.

Otherwise, Paarl Gim extended their winning streak to 11 games with a big 49-13 away victory over Oakdale. Paarl Boys’ High beat SACS 32-16 in their away fixture.

Paul Roos and Rondebosch also secured wins in the Western Cape.

In the Noordvaal Cup, Helpmekaar’s woes continue with a 29-14 defeat away to Noordheuwel. Monument and Garsfontein also won their rugby fixtures.

Selected schools results

Western Cape

Tygerberg 17 Belville 36

Paul Roos 68 Bishops 3

Oakdale 13 Paarl Gim 49

SACS 16 Paarl Boys’ High 32

Rondebosch 55 Durbanville 19

Parel Vallei 29 Brackenfell 13

DF Akademie 18 Milnerton 34

Drostdy 41 Worcester Gim 7

Melkbosstrand 66 Monument Park 8

KwaZulu-Natal

Michaelhouse 53 Pretoria Boys 17

Clifton 14 Glenwood 58

Durban HS 24 Westville 19

Maritzburg College 14 Hilton 9

Kearsney 34 Northwood 45

St Charles 33 St Stithians 31

Eastern Cape

Kingswood 73 Muir 21

Queen’s 15 St Andrew’s 14

Dale 69 Marlow 31

Kingswood 66 Brandwag (EP) 19

Nico Malan 27 Graeme 27

Daniel Pienaar 5 Grey HS 94

Port Rex 21 Ooskus Gim 25

Stirling 31 Cambridge 15

Free State – Griquas

Fichardtpark 17 St Andrew’s School 51

Diamantveld 81 Noord-Kaap 12

Noordvaal Cup

Garsfontein 57 Rustenberg 28

Noordheuwel 29 Helpmekaar 14

Monument 82 Menlopark 24

Kempton Park 21 Zwartkop 22

HTS Middelburg 29 Wesvalia 22

Klerksdorp 17 Transvalia 36

Montana 46 Oos-Moot 29

Eldoraigne 27 Marais Viljoen 39

Heidelberg VS 44 Lichtenburg 22

Secunda 5 Pieterseburg 26

Ben Vorster 48 Piet Retief 22

Merensky 17 Brandwag (Benoni) 14

Die Anker 26 Hugenote (Springs) 21

Ermelo 20 Dinamika 16

Bergsig Ak 34 Jeugland 26

Potch Volkskool 21 Centurion 29

Noordvaal

Jeppe 66 St John’s 21

St Benedict’s 6 KES 38

Parktown 24 St Alban’s 24

St David’s 36 Northcliff 26