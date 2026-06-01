School rugby results: Paul Roos, Garsfontein march on as Durban High secure upset

Interesting results played out after two important fixtures were cancelled, one due to swine flu and another because of academic pressure after flooding.
The weekend’s school rugby results saw most big schools continue their good form, while Durban High School secured a significant home win over their more successful neighbour, Westville.
Also, the cancelled Selborne-Grey College fixture, due to swine flu, and the Pearson-Framesby match, due to academic pressures after three days were lost to flooding, headlined discussions.
Otherwise, Paarl Gim extended their winning streak to 11 games with a big 49-13 away victory over Oakdale. Paarl Boys’ High beat SACS 32-16 in their away fixture.
Paul Roos and Rondebosch also secured wins in the Western Cape.
In the Noordvaal Cup, Helpmekaar’s woes continue with a 29-14 defeat away to Noordheuwel. Monument and Garsfontein also won their rugby fixtures.
Selected schools results
Western Cape
Tygerberg 17 Belville 36
Paul Roos 68 Bishops 3
Oakdale 13 Paarl Gim 49
SACS 16 Paarl Boys’ High 32
Rondebosch 55 Durbanville 19
Parel Vallei 29 Brackenfell 13
DF Akademie 18 Milnerton 34
Drostdy 41 Worcester Gim 7
Melkbosstrand 66 Monument Park 8
KwaZulu-Natal
Michaelhouse 53 Pretoria Boys 17
Clifton 14 Glenwood 58
Durban HS 24 Westville 19
Maritzburg College 14 Hilton 9
Kearsney 34 Northwood 45
St Charles 33 St Stithians 31
Eastern Cape
Kingswood 73 Muir 21
Queen’s 15 St Andrew’s 14
Dale 69 Marlow 31
Kingswood 66 Brandwag (EP) 19
Nico Malan 27 Graeme 27
Daniel Pienaar 5 Grey HS 94
Port Rex 21 Ooskus Gim 25
Stirling 31 Cambridge 15
Free State – Griquas
Fichardtpark 17 St Andrew’s School 51
Diamantveld 81 Noord-Kaap 12
Noordvaal Cup
Garsfontein 57 Rustenberg 28
Noordheuwel 29 Helpmekaar 14
Monument 82 Menlopark 24
Kempton Park 21 Zwartkop 22
HTS Middelburg 29 Wesvalia 22
Klerksdorp 17 Transvalia 36
Montana 46 Oos-Moot 29
Eldoraigne 27 Marais Viljoen 39
Heidelberg VS 44 Lichtenburg 22
Secunda 5 Pieterseburg 26
Ben Vorster 48 Piet Retief 22
Merensky 17 Brandwag (Benoni) 14
Die Anker 26 Hugenote (Springs) 21
Ermelo 20 Dinamika 16
Bergsig Ak 34 Jeugland 26
Potch Volkskool 21 Centurion 29
Noordvaal
Jeppe 66 St John’s 21
St Benedict’s 6 KES 38
Parktown 24 St Alban’s 24
St David’s 36 Northcliff 26