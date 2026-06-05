Shoolboy rugby fixtures: Paarl Gim and Paul Roos collide in top-of-the-table clash

The two schools lead the rankings on most independent sites, and the winner could determine who finishes top this season.
Paarl Gim versus Paul Roos headlines this weekend’s schoolboy rugby fixtures, while yet another high-profile game has been cancelled.
The Paarl Gim-Paul Roos fixture is massive on the calendar and will undoubtedly live up to the hype this year.
Gim leads the rankings on most independent sites for the season, with Paul Roos in second. This weekend’s winner could determine who finishes top.
Gim come from a nine-match winning streak, and have only lost once so far this season.
Paul Roos, meanwhile, have won their last seven games and also suffered defeat just once, also at the hands of Stellenberg.
Paarl Boys will want to get their tough season back on track for the final run-in when they travel to Boland Landbou.
And so will Westville, in KwaZulu-Natal, who wish to shake off their defeat to Durban High when they host Michaelhouse.
In the Noordvaal Cup, Monument, on a 10-game winning streak, welcome Garsfontein, who have won their last six matches.
In the Noordvaal, Helpmekaar cancelled their home game against KES due to player welfare. They have had a tremendous load in schoolboy rugby lately, playing seven matches in six weeks, with another game scheduled against Middelburg next weekend, while 20 of their players have been selected for a Lions-Pumas fixture.
Selected fixtures
Western Cape
Parel Vallei v Westerford
Boland Landbou v Paarl Boys’ High
Paarl Gim v Paul Roos
Rondebosch v Milnerton
Durbanville v Melkbosstrand
Stellenberg v Bishops
Wynberg v Belville
Tygerberg v Swartland
KwaZulu-Natal
Kearsney v Maritzburg College
Westville v Michaelhouse
Hilton v Northwood
Eastern Cape
Port Rex v Queen’s
Kingswood v Westering
Hudson Park v Dale
Selborne v St Andrew’s
Graem v Stirling
Daniel Pienaar v Pearson
Noordvaal Cup
EG Jansen v Middelburg
Noordheuwel v Rustenburg
Monument v Garsfontein
Zwartkop v Oos-Moot
Wesvalia v Nelspruit
Transvalia v HTS Middelburg
Pietersburg v Ben Vorster
Lichtenburg v Ligbron
Piet Retief v Marais Viljoen
Eldoraigne v Heidelberg VS
Ermelo v Brandwag (Benoni)
Merensky v Die Anker
Hugenote (Springs) v Dinamika
Bergsig Ak v Potch Volkskool
Midstream v Centurion
Potch Gim v Jeugland
Noordvaal
Pretoria Boys High v Jeppe
Helpmekaar v KES cancelled
Northcliff v St Alban’s
St John’s v St Benedict’s
St David’s v St Charles