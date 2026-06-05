Shoolboy rugby fixtures: Paarl Gim and Paul Roos collide in top-of-the-table clash

The two schools lead the rankings on most independent sites, and the winner could determine who finishes top this season.

Paarl Gim versus Paul Roos headlines this weekend’s schoolboy rugby fixtures, while yet another high-profile game has been cancelled.

The Paarl Gim-Paul Roos fixture is massive on the calendar and will undoubtedly live up to the hype this year.

Gim leads the rankings on most independent sites for the season, with Paul Roos in second. This weekend’s winner could determine who finishes top.

Gim come from a nine-match winning streak, and have only lost once so far this season.

Paul Roos, meanwhile, have won their last seven games and also suffered defeat just once, also at the hands of Stellenberg.

Paarl Boys will want to get their tough season back on track for the final run-in when they travel to Boland Landbou.

And so will Westville, in KwaZulu-Natal, who wish to shake off their defeat to Durban High when they host Michaelhouse.

In the Noordvaal Cup, Monument, on a 10-game winning streak, welcome Garsfontein, who have won their last six matches.

In the Noordvaal, Helpmekaar cancelled their home game against KES due to player welfare. They have had a tremendous load in schoolboy rugby lately, playing seven matches in six weeks, with another game scheduled against Middelburg next weekend, while 20 of their players have been selected for a Lions-Pumas fixture.

Selected fixtures

Western Cape

Parel Vallei v Westerford

Boland Landbou v Paarl Boys’ High

Paarl Gim v Paul Roos

Rondebosch v Milnerton

Durbanville v Melkbosstrand

Stellenberg v Bishops

Wynberg v Belville

Tygerberg v Swartland

KwaZulu-Natal

Kearsney v Maritzburg College

Westville v Michaelhouse

Hilton v Northwood

Eastern Cape

Port Rex v Queen’s

Kingswood v Westering

Hudson Park v Dale

Selborne v St Andrew’s

Graem v Stirling

Daniel Pienaar v Pearson

Noordvaal Cup

EG Jansen v Middelburg

Noordheuwel v Rustenburg

Monument v Garsfontein

Zwartkop v Oos-Moot

Wesvalia v Nelspruit

Transvalia v HTS Middelburg

Pietersburg v Ben Vorster

Lichtenburg v Ligbron

Piet Retief v Marais Viljoen

Eldoraigne v Heidelberg VS

Ermelo v Brandwag (Benoni)

Merensky v Die Anker

Hugenote (Springs) v Dinamika

Bergsig Ak v Potch Volkskool

Midstream v Centurion

Potch Gim v Jeugland

Noordvaal

Pretoria Boys High v Jeppe

Helpmekaar v KES cancelled

Northcliff v St Alban’s

St John’s v St Benedict’s

St David’s v St Charles