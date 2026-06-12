Schoolboy rugby fixtures: Boland face Stellenberg, Wynberg target local title

Wynberg could win the Southern Suburbs Triple Crown if they defeat SACS at home on Saturday, after already beating Bishops and Rondebosch.

It may be mostly quiet, but the schoolboy rugby fixtures on offer this weekend are no less exciting.

Boland Landbou will want to bounce back from three losses in six games, including a 49-21 thumping by Paarl Boys’ High last week, when they host Stellenberg.

Stellies are the team to beat after losing only twice this season.

Also in the Western Cape, Wynberg have a chance to win the Southern Suburbs Triple Crown when they take on SACS.

The defending champions have already beaten other contending schools Bishops and Rondebosch in the Cape Town tournament. If Wynberg go on to beat all three other schools home and away, they will secure their first grand slam since 2014.

Wynberg carry momentum from a win against Belville last week. SACS, meanwhile, suffered a tough defeat to Paarl Boys’ High.

Selected fixtures

Western Cape

Boland Landbou v Stellenberg

Bishops v Rondebosch

Wynberg v SACS

Drostdy v Paarl Gim

KwaZulu-Natal

Maritzburg College v Michaelhouse

Hilton v Kearsney

Eastern Cape

Cambridge v Selborne

St Andrew’s v Kingswood

Stirling v Hudson Park

Noordvaal Cup

Waterkloof v Noordheuwel

Wesvalia v Klerksdorp

Noordvaal

Pretoria Boys High v St Alban’s

St David’s v St John’s

Helpmekaar v Middelburg