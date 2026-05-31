Elton Jantjies in trouble with taxman

The notice reportedly warns that if the debt is not settled within 10 business days, Sars could pursue civil judgement and attach assets.

Former Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies is reportedly being pursued by both Sars and creditors over unpaid debts.

The Sunday Times reports that the South African Revenue Service has issued Jantjies with a final demand for more than R300,000 linked to an alleged tax claim from Japan dating back to 2022.

The notice reportedly warns that if the debt is not settled within 10 business days, Sars could pursue civil judgement and attach assets.

Jantjies played club rugby in Japan for the NTT Shining Arcs between 2014 and 2018, and the Red Hurricanes Osaka in 2022.

Sars spokesperson Siphithi Sibeko declined to comment on the matter due to taxpayer confidentiality rules, while Jantjies reportedly did not respond to requests for comment.

Attaching assets

In a separate case, the Johannesburg high court has authorised the sheriff to attach movable assets from Jantjies’ Bryanston property over another alleged unpaid debt of more than R390,000.

The matter relates to a dispute involving sports agent James Adams and In Touch Sports, who claim outstanding commissions and fees linked to management agreements signed in 2016 and 2018.

According to court papers cited by the Sunday Times, the agency negotiated contracts and commercial opportunities for Jantjies during his time in Japan.

The report states Jantjies later signed an acknowledgement of debt for more than R690,000 and agreed to repay the amount in instalments, but allegedly failed to keep up with payments.

Court documents reportedly show he later paid R300,000, leaving an outstanding balance of R392,250.

Jantjies’ professional rugby career effectively ended in 2024 when he received a four-year ban after testing positive for the banned substance clenbuterol.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.